Trial underway for man accused of execution-style homicide in shooting death of 'Nino' Martinez

RACINE — The trial started Monday for a man accused of an execution-style shooting of a care worker in front of the group home where he worked.

Gerald Dirus Smith, 40, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Marcellus “Nino” Martinez, who was 32.

The defendant was also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession of cocaine and marijuana.

The Racine County District Attorney’s office has not offered a motive for the shooting, a theory of the case, or even said whether the two men knew each other. However, none of those things are required elements in proving first-degree intentional homicide or any of the other charges.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1700 block of LaSalle Street on Nov. 5, 2018, on the report of shots fired.

There they found Martinez, lying in the street next to his car with nine gunshot wounds.

He was removed from the car following the shooting by coworkers at the care home who attempted CPR.

Dozens of family members, friends and loved ones of Martinez gathered near the scene of the shooting that night, openly weeping and helping each other grieve.

There were multiple witnesses to the shooting, including a coworker of the victim, who was a passenger in the car at the time, and two people who said they saw the shooter as he cut through a backyard near where the shooting occurred.

However, it was dark, the shooter wore a mask that covered the lower half of his face, and he had his hoodie up, making positive identification almost impossible.

One was able to give investigators a description of the vehicle the shooter came and went in — being driven by a second party — including partial numbers on the Alabama license plates.

Investigators reported tracking the rental car to Smith, who was put under surveillance.

When Smith realized he was being followed, a high-speed vehicular pursuit ensued across the rural roads of Racine County.

Investigators allege that Smith threw items out of the passenger window as he went; items that were later recovered.

Smith eventually crashed his vehicle and was subsequently arrested. However, he was not charged with the homicide for about three months as the state built its case.

Opening statements

The evidentiary case against Smith is largely circumstantial, as no gun was recovered, and the shooter cannot be identified directly from surveillance video.

However, there were some clues to the shooter’s suspected identity on the video.

The state intends to connect the shoes the shooter was wearing and the shoes Smith was wearing when he was arrested. In the video, reflective light shows three stripes on the shoes, similar to the Adidas shoes the defendant was wearing at the time of his arrest.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams told the jury the shooter went to the scene with the “intent to execute” Martinez.

She pointed out the suspect took care to protect his identity, pulling up his hoodie and covering his face with a mask.

The shooter crouched down behind some bushes, Tanck-Adams continued, and waited until the area cleared of witnesses before approaching the driver’s side of Martinez’s vehicle from behind “to take him off guard.”

The killer opened fire — shooting Martinez through the window and vehicle.

The passenger in the car got out, Tanck-Adams said, and laid low until it was safe.

Over the course of the next two days, investigators tracked the suspect vehicle to Smith. When he realized he was being tailed, he tried to flee. “Actions speak louder than words,” Tanck-Adams said.

Adrienne Moore, of the Wisconsin Office of the Public Defender, gave the opening statements for the defense, arguing that the state’s case was problematic.

She acknowledged Smith fled from the police, but not because he thought he would be arrested for murder.

Rather, he had small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, and was afraid of going back to prison, having just been released after serving seven years for drug distribution.

She argued the items Smith threw out the window were not related to the homicide at all. Among the items he threw out the window were a paper towel, an envelope, gloves, a mask, cocaine and marijuana.

Moore told the jury Smith wore the gloves and mask at work. The mask had a camouflage pattern, whereas the shooter of Martinez wore a mask with an American flag on it, according to a witness, and there were no reports he wore gloves.

“We do not mistake the American flag for camouflage,” Moore said. “We know what the American flag looks like.”

She explained because Smith was driving very fast he did not have time to sort the things in his pocket to get rid of the drugs — it all went out the window.

Smith was not initially charged with the murder of Martinez, Moore added, because investigators did not have enough evidence to support the charge. He was arrested for fleeing/eluding.

Moore argued that the state’s case rests entirely on informants in the Racine County Jail who were young members of a rival gang. Smith was not likely to share any personal information with those informants, according to Moore.

The trial continued throughout the day Tuesday and is expected to conclude sometime this week.

