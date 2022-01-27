Trial set in bridge damage dispute stemming from firefighter's response to plane crash

BURLINGTON — A trial has been scheduled in November in a civil dispute arising from allegations that a City of Burlington firefighter damaged a private bridge during an emergency.

Bridge owners Roger and Joy Bieneman are suing the City of Burlington for nearly $100,000 in repair costs, plus other unspecified damages and attorney fees.

Racine County Circuit Judge Jon Frederickson has scheduled a jury trial to hear the dispute starting Nov. 15 at the Racine County Courthouse. Court officials have scheduled five days for testimony, arguments and jury deliberations.

A final pre-trial conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11, also in Frederickson’s courtroom.

The suit alleges that the city was negligent in employing firefighter Justin Benko and allowing him to drive a fire truck across the Bienemans’ bridge to reach a small airplane crash on May 15, 2020. The Bienemans assert that the 40,000-pound fire engine caused serious damage to the bridge.

The suit also makes an issue of Benko having had disciplinary problems in the fire department.

Named as co-defendants are the Fire Department, Benko and two insurance companies. Benko later resigned his position, but the city is obligated to defend his actions in court.

Attorneys for the city have acknowledged Benko’s troubled past while denying other allegations raised in the suit.

The Bienemans filed their suit in June 2021.

