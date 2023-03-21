BURLINGTON — A drunken driving trial for a former teacher’s aide at Waller Elementary School has been postponed.

Racine County Circuit Court records indicate that an April 20 jury trial for Amy Francisco has been pulled from the court calendar for undisclosed reasons.

A status hearing is scheduled June 12, with no new trial date set.

Defense attorney Robert Keller declined to comment, and prosecuting attorney Terrance Kallenbach could not be reached for comment.

Court records indicate that Francisco was not present Monday when attorneys gathered for a status conference about her case before Racine County Circuit Judge Maureen Martinez.

Francisco, 44, was a special education teacher’s aide at Waller Elementary when colleagues called police Oct. 10 to report that Francisco had shown up for work that day intoxicated. Police arrested Francisco on her way home and accused her of having a blood-alcohol content of 0.26 — more than three times the legal limit.

Francisco had a previous conviction in a drunken driving case in Michigan, but the Burlington case is being prosecuted as a first-time non-criminal citation in Wisconsin.

If convicted, she could lose her driver’s license for up to nine months and face a $300 fine.

Francisco is currently employed as a special education teacher’s aide at Trailside Elementary School in Waterford. However, she is on unpaid leave during a school district investigation that has not been fully explained.

Her state license as a teacher’s aide, which expired last year, also is under review by the state Department of Public Instruction.