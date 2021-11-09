 Skip to main content
Trial in baby's death paused after juror tests positive for COVID

RACINE — A trial in Racine County Circuit Court has been delayed after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.

The jury was neither masked nor was there social distancing since the start of trial on Nov. 1.

Judge Robert Repischak

Repischak

Judge Robert Repischak made the announcement Tuesday morning, ahead of what would have been the seventh day of the trial.

The jury remained in the building after the announcement and tests will be made available to them, Repischak said.

What happens next will be determined by the test results. If no other jurors test positive, the trial will resume. If others test positive, a longer delay could occur since there wouldn't be enough jurors and alternates left to reach the required count of 12.

The defendant in the case is Jeremy Marquez, 27, who is charged with reckless homicide in the death of his 3-month-old son.

Marquez pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained his innocence. The prosecution alleges the baby, A.H., was abused by shaking causing death; experts brought forward by the defense have pointed out that the baby's death could have been from other causes, perhaps meningitis.

The trial was winding down at the time of Repischak’s announcement. Both sides had rested and were prepared to deliver their closing statements.

