Trial for woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Schroeder has been delayed, again

“Well, what about Peggy’s life? What about her family?” Sura said, advocating for a faster carrying out of justice. “We’re right back to square one at this point, and we were so close to getting the justice Peggy deserved.

“Her life mattered and she wasn’t trash to leave on the side of the road.”

LaRoche had long indicated she intended to hire private counsel, but initially said she couldn’t get counsel until after her Florida home was sold.

She did not qualify for the services of the Public Defender’s Office, so Laura Ann Walker was appointed in May 2020 by the court to represent her.

In court, LaRoche indicated she wanted to retain Attorney Patrick Cafferty.

Attorneys Carl Johnson and Jillian Scheidegger, from the Cafferty & Scheidegger law firm, were present in the courtroom and indicated they would only take the case if appointed, which subsequently occurred.

The appointment may represent a significant delay in the trial as the new attorneys must review the substantial amount of evidence in what had been a cold case for two decades.

A status conference is now scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 11.

