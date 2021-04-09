 Skip to main content
Trial for woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Schroeder has been delayed, again
PEGGY LYNN SCHROEDER

Trial for woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Schroeder has been delayed, again

RACINE — The trial for a woman charged with dumping the corpse of her abused housekeeper in rural Racine County more than 20 years ago has received another postponement in her homicide trial.

Linda LaRoche

LaRoche
Peggy Lynn Schroeder as an adult

Schroeder

Linda Sue LaRoche, 65, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse for the July 1999 murder of Peggy Lynn Schroeder, who was 23 years old at the time of her death. LaRoche faces life in prison if convicted.

LaRoche had been scheduled for trial on April 26 — itself a delayed trial date, after a February 2021 trial was postponed — but now there is no trial scheduled. Delays in cases have been common across the board over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and LaRoche in February 2020 was admonished by a court commissioner for not quickly hiring an attorney, but the latest delay in this case wasn’t directly tied to that.

On Monday, LaRoche was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday where she successfully argued for a different attorney.

“Your Honor, my life is on the line,” she told the judge in arguing for more time. LaRoche has maintained her innocence since being charged.

Selena Sura

Selena Sura

Selena Sura, a local advocate for Schroeder and Schroeder’s family, criticized the court’s allowance for more time for the woman she’s convinced abused and killed Schroeder.

“Well, what about Peggy’s life? What about her family?” Sura said, advocating for a faster carrying out of justice. “We’re right back to square one at this point, and we were so close to getting the justice Peggy deserved.

“Her life mattered and she wasn’t trash to leave on the side of the road.”

LaRoche had long indicated she intended to hire private counsel, but initially said she couldn’t get counsel until after her Florida home was sold.

She did not qualify for the services of the Public Defender’s Office, so Laura Ann Walker was appointed in May 2020 by the court to represent her.

In court, LaRoche indicated she wanted to retain Attorney Patrick Cafferty.

Attorneys Carl Johnson and Jillian Scheidegger, from the Cafferty & Scheidegger law firm, were present in the courtroom and indicated they would only take the case if appointed, which subsequently occurred.

The appointment may represent a significant delay in the trial as the new attorneys must review the substantial amount of evidence in what had been a cold case for two decades.

A status conference is now scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 11.

Case history

On July 21, 1999, the remains of a woman were found in a cornfield near Raymond in rural Racine County.

A subsequent investigation determined the woman was malnourished had suffered beatings over a long time prior to her death. However, investigators were unable to identify the woman.

She was buried in a Caledonia cemetery and for 20 years she remained Jane Doe.

In September 2019, Racine County Sheriff’s investigators received a tip that LaRoche, who was living in Cape Coral, Fla., had been telling people that she killed a woman when she was living in Illinois with her then-husband and three of her five children.

The subsequent investigation revealed Jane Doe was Peggy Lynn Schroeder, who was 23 years old at the time of her death. Her identity was confirmed through DNA.

Witnesses told investigators that LaRoche hired Schroeder to act as a nanny and a housekeeper in exchange for a place to live. Now grown, the defendant’s children told investigators that their mother was very abusive toward Schroeder, who allegedly was forced to stay and sleep in a crawl space beneath their home.

LaRoche’s ex-husband confirmed the abuse, describing his ex-wife as a “force to be reckoned with,” according to a criminal complaint.

Again

Sura, who was in the court gallery on Monday, was critical of the court’s decision to delay the trial.

“To be honest, it was really poor of our judicial system to do something like that,” she said.

Sura — along with her mother, Renee Sura — took care of Schroeder’s grave for decades before she was identified, when she was still Jane Doe. Sura said she has been in court for every appearance LaRoche has made in Racine County.

She pointed out that Schoeder’s family has to pay for travel whenever they want to be at court hearings, an expensive endeavor since several of them don’t live in Wisconsin or Illinois but still want to be up to date on the proceedings.

Sura added LaRoche got the lawyer she wanted, but the family might have to wait another year before justice can even begin to be served for Schoeder.

