RACINE — A trial date has been set for July 10-11 in a dispute over land acquisition in the Foxconn Technology Group area.
The Jensen family is challenging the Village of Mount Pleasant in court regarding the village forcing them to sell their land for the Foxconn development.
At a status conference on Wednesday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael Piontek brought both parties, who appeared via conference call, to an agreement on the trial date as negotiations have not come to a conclusion.
“This case has been going on for some time, and it doesn’t seem like we’re making much headway,” Piontek said. “I think the parties are entitled to have it resolved.”
Cathy Jensen said she and her husband Rodney have lived in their home, on the Southeast Frontage Road near Durand Avenue, for 25 years and don't want to move.
"We raised our kids here, this is my grandkids' safe place," Jensen said. "Our house just isn't for sale."
The Jensen family was given an offer from Mount Pleasant to sell their home, but they rejected it, and negotiations have stalled.
Lining up witnesses
Erik Olsen, attorney for the Jensens, filed a motion to prohibit experts who did not provide a written report. But Piontek gave both sides extended time to file the necessary paperwork to be included in the trial.
“I don’t like to exclude witnesses from either side who are experts,” Piontek said. That invites appeals “and litigation goes on forever," he said.
“Let’s get our witnesses lined up."
Banks get their share
Also present at the status conference were attorneys for JP Morgan Chase Bank and American Technologies Inc., two of five entities that are listed as creditors in the case.
It is possible that after the trial is over, the creditors will take part of the money that is awarded to the Jensens if they are forced to move.
Ian Thompson, attorney for Chase, told Piontek his client is not interested in participating in the case but wants to know the results.
“Because of our interest as a lien holder, we’re not interested in the trial itself; we’re only interested in the outcome of the trial,” Thompson said.
Thomas Santarelli, attorney for American Technologies, also said his clients are only interested in the outcome of the trial.
Piontek said after a decision has been made at trial, the other entities involved will be notified of a post-trial proceeding.
The case was originally filed in federal court but was dismissed in May 2018 and was introduced in Racine Circuit Court last August.
So far the village has transferred about 877 acres to Foxconn for the project.
Available parcels of land in the Foxconn area not transferred to the company include: in Area I, one home owned by Jim and Kim Mahoney and two parcels of land along the Frontage Road which include the Jensen property; in Area II, 420 acres owned by the Creuzigers; and in Area III one parcel of vacant land consisting of 2.8 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The Village of Mount Pleasant is attempting to acquire the Jensen’s property for a road project that is already complete! It’s a shame that detail wasn’t included in this story.
The Jensen’s simply don’t want to sell and the should have the right to say no.
The fact that this is going to trial should send a shiver up the back of every property owner reading this. The Village is fraudulently using eminent domain against these people and the public is paying for it.
Worse, Village Trustees never even voted to approve taking Jensen’s property and only learned about it when Cathy Jensen showed up at a Village Board meeting - something the Journal Times refuses to report on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.