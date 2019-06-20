RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County golf community is doing its part in support of the family of fallen Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
The Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, the county’s annual amateur major golf event, will donate $1 from every birdie and $2 for every eagle made during the three days of the tournament to support Hetland’s family.
The main sponsor of the tournament, Point One Recruiting Solutions, will match the of birdies/eagle donation total, as will a second donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
Zarek Insurance of Burlington will donate $500 to the Hetland family for the first hole-in-one in the tournament, and personal donations to the Hetlands will also be accepted.
The tournament begins Friday at Racine Country Club in Racine, continues Saturday at H.F. Johnson Park in Racine and concludes Sunday at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant. Spectators are welcome to follow the players, with no admission charge.
