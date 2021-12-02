Tri-County Model Railroad Club's open house set for Saturday

UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club in Union Grove is hosting a Super Saturday Open House event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Everyone is welcome to come and see what club member Bob Zink calls “lots of trains running. We have a big, 39-by 39-foot layout.”

The club, which formed on Dec. 7, 1970, and was located in Kenosha until December 2007, now meets in Union Grove at 1014 Vine St.

Initially, the club ran as a conventional DC block system but converted to the NCE DCC operating system.

Club members “model everything from late era steam to present day diesel motive power.”

This year, the club is also celebrating its 54th anniversary, Zink said.

Club functions include monthly meetings, work nights, operating sessions and open houses. Everyone is welcome to the Open House and to join the group. Any experience level is welcome. For more information, check the club’s Facebook Page.

