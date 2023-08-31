UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club is hosting a Saturday Open House from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The club, which formed in 1967, meets in Union Grove at 1010 Vine St.

On that day, Union Grove is hosting a “Super Saturday” with other events in town.

“It’s a big weekend here,” said club member Bob Zink.

Everyone is welcome to come to the railroad club and see what Zink calls “lots of trains running. We have a big, 39-by-39 foot layout with over 1,800 feet of track, covering 20 scale miles.”

The club was located in Kenosha until December of 2007 and now meets in Union Grove.

Initially, the club ran as a conventional DC block system but converted to the NCE DCC operating system.

Club members “model everything from late era steam to present day diesel motive power,” Zink said.

Most Tuesday nights, the club members gather for what they call “work nights,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. And on the fourth Tuesday of each month, “the trains will be running,” Zink said.

Members of the public are always welcome to come and see the trains and meet club members.

Upcoming train club events include an open house on Oct. 14 (the club’s anniversary celebration) and Dec. 2.

For more about the club, call club president Bob Lewis at 262-880-2976.