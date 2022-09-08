Tri-Country Model Railroad Club hosts open house

UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club in Union Grove is hosting a Saturday Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 10.

The club, which formed in 1967, meets in Union Grove at 1010 Vine St.

Initially, the club ran as a conventional DC block system but converted to the NCE DCC operating system.

Most Tuesday nights, the club members gather for what they call “work nights,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Members of the public are always welcome to come and see the trains and meet club members.

Upcoming club events include:

Oct. 15: Regular open house

Dec. 3: Cookie Crawl

For more information about the club, call Bob Zink at 262-880-2976.

Super Saturday

Sept. 10 is also “Super Saturday” in Union Grove, with activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors will be set up along Main Street for sidewalk sales.

At the Village Square, performers will take the stage to “put on an amazing showcase for kids and adults.”

Highlights include a drum circle starting the day off at 10:30 a.m., followed by circus acts, hula hoop contests, live music, face painting and more.