RACINE — Trevor Jung, a member of the City Plan Commission, announced Thursday his intention to run for alderman to fill the seat Terry McCarthy is vacating.
McCarthy announced Sept. 12 that he is not seeking re-election. The election for Racine City Council is April 2, 2019, with a possible primary Feb. 19.
In a press release declaring his candidacy, Jung stated, “We need to use the tools of local government to advocate for small businesses and workers by supporting programs that work.
We need to empower neighborhoods, like West Racine, in our city by investing in our commercial districts and organizing around neighborhood improvements.
Finally, we need modernize our city by investing in smart city technology and form a multi-modal transportation system that gets Racinians to and from employment … We have the chance to be a residential community of choice that retains and attracts neighbors who are proud to call Racine home.”
Jung is a member of the steering committee for the Academies of Racine, as well as a board member for Real Racine, the Root River Council and All Aboard Wisconsin.
He is the community engagement coordinator for Visioning a Greater Racine, a nonprofit dedicated to improving Racine. Jung, 22, has a degree in urban studies and urban planning from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Watch out world, here comes Trevor! 👍👍👍
