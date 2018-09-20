RACINE — Trevor Jung, a member of the City Plan Commission, announced Thursday that he intends to run for alderman to fill the seat Terry McCarthy is vacating.
McCarthy announced Sept. 12 that he is not seeking re-election. The election for Racine City Council is April 2, with a possible primary Feb. 19 if more than two candidates file for an aldermanic post. In a press release declaring his candidacy, Jung stated: “We need to use the tools of local government to advocate for small businesses and workers by supporting programs that work.
“We need to empower neighborhoods, like West Racine, in our city by investing in our commercial districts and organizing around neighborhood improvements.
“Finally, we need modernize our city by investing in smart city technology and form a multi-modal transportation system that gets Racinians to and from employment … We have the chance to be a residential community of choice that retains and attracts neighbors who are proud to call Racine home.”
Jung is a member of the steering committee for the Academies of Racine, as well as a board member for Real Racine, the Root River Council and All Aboard Wisconsin.
He is the community engagement coordinator for Visioning a Greater Racine, a nonprofit dedicated to improving Racine. Jung, 22, has a degree in urban studies and urban planning from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Oh my Goodness...would you grow up!! get some real world time on the books and some real labor with the hands..he knows just what parts to kiss too... another liberal is born..the snow just keeps falling in Racine.. next he will run for Mayor ...he has so much experience and knowledge...Would really like to debate this guy!!
Trevor is a great young man and we will certainly benefit from his awesome energy and ideas!
Cripes for an annoying little twerp he sure has created a bunch of fancy titles for himself. Wonder why he's not going for the big bucks with a leading corporation? That's were the real talent goes.
Because a degree in Urban Studies doesn't go far in the private sector business world.
Watch out world, here comes Trevor! 👍👍👍
