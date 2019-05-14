This letter is directed at the despicable lowlife that stole the in-ground bronze flower vase from in front of my deceased wife's crypt at West Lawn Cemetery in Racine. I have no idea what was going through your mind or what your problem is. Did you do it to give your mom or your girlfriend a fancy looking bronze flower vase? Did you take it to sell for drugs or alcohol? Did you do it simply be mischievous? Did you do it for the sake of destruction? Only you can answer these questions.
That bronze flower vase has been there going on 11 years. This has to be a new low in your life. Hopefully, nothing like this ever happens to you or your family. To go through the hurt and pain that I am going through now is unfortunate. I truly hope that you are proud of yourself, stealing from the dead, and also, that they cannot be here to see your evil, selfish deeds.
Richard Tremmel, Mount Pleasant
