RACINE — Donna Smith claims that her neighbor’s landlord refuses to take care of the trees in the backyard of her property that appear to be dying, even after falling logs and branches have reportedly damaged Smith’s home five times since 2010 and have inflated her insurance costs.
Three of those trees are among the tallest on the 300 block of Luedtke Avenue. The dominate the narrow entanglement of greenery that smother the chain-link fence between their yards.
The City of Racine usually leaves these kinds of issues to homeowners and tenants to sort out among themselves. City Forester Matthew Koepnick doesn’t have much administrative power to ensure people take care of their yards, even if there is an identifiable danger.
“For example, city ordinance does not allow me to condemn a dead backyard maple that only poses a hazard to adjacent properties,” Koepnick explained in an email. “These situations are considered private matters and could potentially be brought to small claims court.”
On Aug. 27, a storm ripped off a large branch from a willow tree, blocking an alleyway (which Koepnick had cleaned up), reportedly downing a telephone wire and puncturing a hole about six inches wide in the wooden roof of Smith’s garage.
Smith plans to pay to fix the garage herself because her homeowners insurance company has placed her in a more expensive “high-risk group,” a result of all the claims she’s filed since 2010.
“I’m chasing my own tail,” Smith said.
Smith’s neighbor’s landlord, Lisa Welsh, used to be Smith’s neighbor, but moved to Florida about eight years ago. Smith said that both she and her insurance company have reached out to ask Welsh to do something about the trees, but Smith claims that Welsh has been unwilling to help.
“The response (from Welsh) was, ‘Sorry lady, act of God. It’s on your property, your problem,’” Smith said, calling Welsh an “absentee landlord.”
Welsh gave a different story to The Journal Times. Welsh claims that she’s asked several arborists and tree removal companies to assess her property, and that it would cost $7,000 to take down the trees — HomeAdvisor.com lists the national average for tree removal is $651 with a “high end” of $1,500 per tree.
Welsh said that if she had the cash, she would have had the trees down already, but hasn’t been able to put together enough money yet.
“I personally don’t like the willow tree,” Welsh said. “I can’t do it myself because I don’t have the equipment personally.”
Welsh added that she believes, by law, it is Smith’s responsibility to take care of the branches that hang over the property line. However, the City of Racine Code of Ordinances (Sec. 102-59) says something different: “Trees and shrubs standing in or upon ... any private premises shall be kept trimmed by the owner or occupant of the property from which such trees or shrubs project so that the lowest branches projecting over the public street or alley provide a clearance of not less than 13½ feet.”
Some of the branches of the willow, even after the storm in August, almost reach the grass in Smith’s yard and the pavement of the alley.
City discussion
Smith isn’t the only one facing this type of problem. Absentee landlords became a topic of discussion at a City of Racine Public Safety and Licensing Committee meeting on Aug. 15.
“It seems like we have a number of properties in the City of Racine that are rented out and not necessarily maintained by the resident or by the landlord,” 3rd District Alderman John Tate II said.
Aldermen and residents have started mulling ideas about holding landlords accountable, although no new restrictions or ordinances are in the works as of yet.
How to condemn a tree
If a tree falls down, city employees will clean it up if it obstructs public right of way, such as when trees fall onto a street, sidewalk or alley. But if debris lands on private property, then the responsibility falls on homeowners and/or tenants, according to Koepnick.
“I do inspect private trees to determine if they are dangerous. Most of these are brought to my attention by neighboring residents,” Koepnick said. “Depending upon the individual situation, I may condemn a private tree.”
The city can cut down branches if they pose a clear danger to residents, but there are more steps necessary to fully condemn a tree on private property. Koepnick rarely has to do it.
If a tree does get condemned, then property owners are ordered to have it removed by a certain date, usually within 14 days. If they don’t cut it down, then the city will allow a private contractors to bid for the job, the cost of which will be invoiced to the property owner.
Smith’s backyard
Unless something changes, Smith is left to deal with the shade of the crumbling plant life in the lot next to her.
Smith said that at least one of the trees, which appears to be rotting in Welsh’s property’s front yard, might get condemned. Welsh told The Journal Times Sunday that all of the trees are healthy.
“Since the tree is not dead, I have no liability,” said Welsh, who says she visits Wisconsin three times a year.
The rest of the trees, at least for the moment, will remain standing.
Smith hopes they will stay that way.
“I have grandkids,” Smith said. “If they had been back there, they could’ve been really hurt.”
(2) comments
Something doesn't add up here. Property tax records for city and county don't indicate Lisa Welsh owns anything.
Different last name.....Also, the city needs to intervene in instances like this.
