RACINE — More than 2,000 people in the West Racine area lost power for just more than a half-hour Friday night.
According to a We Energies representative, some tree limbs became tangled in a power line in a residential neighborhood near Fairchild Street in West Racine.
The issue was first reported at about 6:40 p.m. and power was fully restored at 7:15 p.m., according to We Energies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.