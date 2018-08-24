Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — More than 2,000 people in the West Racine area lost power for just more than a half-hour Friday night.

According to a We Energies representative, some tree limbs became tangled in a power line in a residential neighborhood near Fairchild Street in West Racine.

The issue was first reported at about 6:40 p.m. and power was fully restored at 7:15 p.m., according to We Energies.

