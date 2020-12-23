Treatment, not punishment, for veterans facing criminal charges

Payton said he relied on his therapists and mentors to see him through.

“You really have to find new support and a new way of doing what you love,” he said.

Hopkins, a Navy veteran, was medically discharged in 2005 after suffering a head injury. Following that, he said he became hooked on painkillers. Hopkins used the support network built into the Veterans Treatment Court to rebuild his life.

Ultimately, he said, his recovery is about perspective.

“If you view this as a punishment for the choices you made, that’s what it’s going to be,” he said. “If you view it as an opportunity, like I did, it completely changes your life for the better.”

Hopkins said it was through the program he began to understand his problem was not so much addiction as untreated mental health issues.

Once he began addressing his mental health through the program, he no longer felt he needed drugs or alcohol to cope.

Hopkins now intends to pursue a position with the Department of Agriculture as a forestry technician, which would allow him to work at any number of places across the country.

Racine: an early adopter