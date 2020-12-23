Treatment, not punishment, for veterans facing criminal charges

RACINE — “Coming from military service, you’re used to a lot of camaraderie, people being there for you,” said Cheldon Payton. “Your coworkers are sometimes like your family.”
In the civilian world, it is not always like that. Payton, who lives in Kenosha, experienced added strain because the friends he had prior to enlisting in the Army were not the same as he remembered. They had changed.
“I felt like there was a big change, and I didn’t want to get used to it at first,” Payton said.
Payton was one of four veterans who graduated from the Second Judicial District of Wisconsin Veterans Treatment Court Monday at Memorial Hall.
Veterans Treatment Courts were designed to divert veterans from the criminal justice system and into programs where either substance abuse or mental health issues could be treated.
Historically, some veterans have struggled in the transition from military to civilian life. Some might have post-traumatic stress disorder. Some veterans, who have untreated mental health issues or suffer from addiction, find themselves in jail as a result of untreated issues.
Veterans Treatment Courts were founded to give those who served their country a second chance and assistance in reestablishing themselves in civilian life.
“The mission of our veteran treatment court is to honor our veterans by restoring them to productive and healthy lives through judicial support, evidence-based treatment, peer veterans support and supervision, thereby enhancing public safety,” said Judge Faye Flancher, who presides over Racine County’s Veterans Treatment Court.
Requirements for participation include:
- A pending misdemeanor or felony-level offense.
- Service in the armed forces, with all military discharges and any length of service will be considered.
- Residency in Kenosha County, Racine County or Walworth County.
- Alcohol and/or drug dependence and/or treatable mental health-related diagnosis.
Eligibility for benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs is not required.
New graduates
The graduating veterans Monday were Payton, William Hopkins, Luke Connelly and Amy Lebaron.
“I truly believe it’s a good program,” Payton told the audience. “It’s helped a lot of people and it definitely helped me.”
Although some veterans are in the program for as long as two years, Payton was involved for 18 months; he declined to say what landed him in Veterans Treatment Court.
He said his problems started during the transition from military to civilian life. Once he was in the program, the biggest challenge he faced was keeping a positive mindset over the many months he was in treatment.
Payton said he relied on his therapists and mentors to see him through.
“You really have to find new support and a new way of doing what you love,” he said.
Hopkins, a Navy veteran, was medically discharged in 2005 after suffering a head injury. Following that, he said he became hooked on painkillers. Hopkins used the support network built into the Veterans Treatment Court to rebuild his life.
Ultimately, he said, his recovery is about perspective.
“If you view this as a punishment for the choices you made, that’s what it’s going to be,” he said. “If you view it as an opportunity, like I did, it completely changes your life for the better.”
Hopkins said it was through the program he began to understand his problem was not so much addiction as untreated mental health issues.
Once he began addressing his mental health through the program, he no longer felt he needed drugs or alcohol to cope.
Hopkins now intends to pursue a position with the Department of Agriculture as a forestry technician, which would allow him to work at any number of places across the country.
Racine: an early adopter
Zachary Zdroik, the Racine County Veterans Service Officer, noted Racine was one of the early courts in the state to organize a Veterans Treatment Court.
Racine started its Veterans Treatment Court in November 2012, only the fourth court in the state and the 92nd in the country to do so. There are now ten courts for veterans in Wisconsin and 241 across the Midwest.
“The American people recognize the importance of veterans courts,” Zdroik said, “and the positive impact it has on our veteran community.”
‘Not a cookie-cutter program’
In an interview, Flancher said the program is specific to the needs of the individual.
Sometimes that means counseling, individual therapy, group therapy, etc, whatever the veteran needs.
“Every veteran is different,” Flancher said. “It’s not a cookie-cutter program at all.”
She said working with the veterans has made her a better judge.
The program could be anywhere from 18 months to 24 months, and she sees the veterans more frequently than in other courts, where she might see the defendant just a few times.
“During that time,” she said of those going through the program, “they blossom.”