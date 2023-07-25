KENOSHA — The father of a Wisconsin soldier who crossed into North Korea says his son is a proud American and a devoted service member who probably made a mistake after a long night of drinking.

Thomas King of Kenosha said his son, Travis King, was never a drinker before joining the Army, but he might have been celebrating his unit's return to the United States after a two-year stint on the Korean Peninsula.

"He probably was drunk," Thomas King said in an interview Tuesday. "That's the only reason I could see."

Travis King, 23, a 2020 graduate of Park High School in Racine, has been missing since July 18, one day after officials say he was supposed to fly back to the United States.

Witnesses have reported that the U.S. Army private joined a tourist group in South Korea and then bolted across the border into the hostile neighboring country of North Korea.

U.S. government officials have been trying to determine why Travis King crossed the border, while also engaging the North Korean government in a discussion about the soldier's whereabouts.

A spokesman at the Pentagon expressed doubts about Thomas King's theory that Travis King crossed the border because he was intoxicated.

John Supple of the U.S. Department of Defense said Travis King missed his flight back to the United States on the night of July 17 and reportedly crossed the border into North Korea mid-afternoon the next day — a long period of time to remain under the influence of alcohol.

Supple, however, expressed sympathy for Thomas King and the uncertainty surrounding his son's well-being.

"I can only imagine what he's going through," Supple said. "And that's why the department is working so hard to bring Private King home."

Other news media outlets, some citing anonymous sources, have reported that Travis King was facing disciplinary action and possibly even a military discharge when he decided to avoid returning to the United States and then to flee into North Korea.

The Wisconsin soldier was charged with assault in South Korea and had been jailed until July 10 as a result of the incident.

Thomas King said he believes the assault stemmed from a common barroom brawl, and that his son was not facing any further disciplinary action.

Thomas King described his son as quiet and easygoing.

"He's not a trouble-maker," Thomas King said. "He likes to stay to himself."

Supple confirmed that Travis King had served his time in connection to the assault. But the spokesman declined to comment further about the soldier's planned return to the United States — including whether Travis King's unit was shipping out, as the father suspects.

The situation and its geopolitical implications have thrust Travis King's family into a national spotlight.

His mother, Claudine Gates, who lives in Racine, has declined interview requests and issued only brief public pleas for her son's safe return.

Thomas King contacted The Journal Times to request an interview. He spoke for 45 minutes Tuesday at O'Keefe's Automotive, 3314 52nd St., where he works.

He said Travis King was the only child born from a 10-year relationship between Gates and himself. The pair never married, but he said they remain on good terms.

Thomas King also said he has enjoyed a healthy relationship with his son.

O'Keefe Automotive owner Duane O'Keefe said Thomas King was visibly upset upon learning that his son was missing in North Korea.

O'Keefe said he has tried to offer his friend support and comfort during a difficult time.

"It's mind-boggling," O'Keefe said. "It's scary."

Thomas King said he served in the U.S. Army during the 1980s, and that he has two brothers who also served.

Travis King enlisted after high school, and Thomas King said his son called and texted often during basic training.

Before heading to South Korea about two years ago, Travis King returned home for a visit, and Thomas King said the two had lunch together.

Travis King was enjoying the Army, and he was excited about going to the Korean Peninsula, his father said.

Thomas King said he never heard his son express any anti-American sentiments or any regrets about being in the military.

"Travis is a good guy. He's a good solider," Thomas King said. "He always wanted to be a soldier."

