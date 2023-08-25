WATERFORD — A traveling circus that passed through Waterford two years ago is returning this weekend to offer affordable family entertainment with new attractions.

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is presenting shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday under a big-top tent.

The circus took place in 2021 at Ten Club Park, but it has relocated because of ongoing renovation work in the park. The new location is a vacant field on the east side of town near the intersection of State Highways 36 and 164.

Culpepper & Merriweather spokeswoman Simone Key said seeing the traveling show appear out of nowhere in a remote location is part of the magic.

“All of a sudden, it’s a circus,” she said.

The public is invited to watch the set-up for free, including a tent-raising ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Visitors also can tour the grounds, see circus animals in cages, and ask questions about the production.

The 90-minute shows follow later in the day, with advance tickets costing $13 for adults and $8 for children ages 2 to 12 or senior citizens. Tickets at the door will cost $16 and $9.

Advance tickets are available at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.

Village staffer Kathy Lindbloom said officials were worried Culpepper & Merriweather might skip Waterford this summer because Ten Club Park was not available.

But circus organizers agreed that the vacant field on the east side of town is big enough and suitable.

“Oh, yeah, it’ll work,” Lindbloom said. “Otherwise, this wouldn’t be able to happen.”

The site is a village-owned lot next to the street called Cornerstone Crossing.

Weather forecasters say they expect the intense heat from earlier this week to moderate on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s or 60s.

Culpepper & Merriweather made its first visit to Waterford two years ago when a sudden mid-season change in schedule created an opening, and organizers contacted local officials with a last-minute offer to bring the circus to town.

Two years later, Lindbloom said, officials are excited to see the traveling show return.

“It’s the big top,” she said. “It’s a big deal.”

With legendary circus names like Ringling Brothers no longer traveling, Culpepper & Merriweather carries on the tradition by presenting many classic features. The Oklahoma-based show visits about 200 cities a year with lions and tigers, horses and ponies, performing dogs, acrobats, jugglers, trapeze artists and clowns.

Each performance is led by a ringmaster under a tent capable of seating more than 500 people.

Since the 2021 Waterford visit, the show has added a new horseback-riding act, a woman who juggles with her feet, and a new lion that was just a baby two years ago.

Key said returning visitors will experience an updated performance.

“It’s never the exact same,” she said.

