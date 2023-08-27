A bit of classic summer entertainment arrived Saturday in Waterford, as the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus came to town. The traveling circus from Oklahoma set up on a grassy field near State Highways 36 and 164 for two performances on Saturday night. Spectators turned out to watch crews hoist the big-top tent and prepare the grounds. It was Culpepper & Merriweather’s second visit to Waterford since 2021.