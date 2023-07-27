Watercolor artist Lenox Wallace is a retired art teacher — and it shows.

She visited the Kenosha Public Museum July 23 to lead a Gallery Talk, and the crowd received a quick lesson in art.

More specifically, the 30 museum visitors learned about transparent watercolor works by walking with Wallace through the Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s show, stopping at each painting.

The group’s national juried exhibition is a summer treat each year in Kenosha, and it’s available to view (for free) through Aug. 6.

Jurors Michael Holter and Laurie Goldstein-Warren individually judged some 800 submissions from the U.S., Canada and Mexico and narrowed it down to an 80-piece display.

When judging works for a show, Wallace said the jurors “expect the entire piece to be handled transparently, meaning we don’t use white paint at all. Any white showing is the paper.”

Transparent watercolor works do contain dark colors, but the paint isn’t used in a heavy manner, she added. “We want to see clear, pure color that just glows. We don’t want a a heavy, dark look.”

At the show

One of the first paintings visitors see when they enter the second-floor exhibit is “Chicago Symphony,” painted by John Salminen. That painting won the show’s Skyledge Award of Excellence and $4,000 prize. (And it’s for sale for $7,000.)

Lenox said Salminen “loves working with people and big shapes in his scenes.”

Next to that stormy scene is the vivid blue scene in “Out of My Depth” by Lana Cease of Port Charlotte, Fla. The “color used in this piece really knocks you out when you see it,” Wallace said.

“Fresh Morning,” by Xiao Xing Hu of Greenville, S.C., depicts a peaceful water scene in what Wallace calls “a heavenly piece.”

Standing next to the shimmering sailboats seen in “At the Harbor” by E. Stoddard of East Amherst, N.Y., Wallace said, “Every artist is capturing a moment that intrigues us and sparks something in us.” (In this case, sailboats.)

Stopping next to “Hard Rock, Soft Citrus,” painted by Frank Spino of Melbourne Village, Fla., Wallace points out that Spino “only does fruit but it looks different every time.”

Next to that is “Sweet Circles” by Judy Nunno who “loves candy.” (Seriously. The candy looks good enough to grab off the wall.)

The most intriguing part of Lana Privitera’s “Breakfast with Maria” still life “is the tea in the bottom of the cups,” Wallace said. “That got a lot of attention from our members.”

There are also a few pet portraits, including a cat captured in “Dusty” by Ann Pember of Keeseville, N.Y. The artist, Wallace said, “has to have nerves of steel to control the brush and get those tiny hairs in the fur.”

Working quickly — and then “having the courage to leave the painting alone” — is a technique seen in “Dining Out in Manhattan” by Diane Klock of New York City. “She is able to capture people with just a few brushstrokes,” Wallace said.

A happy home

The Transparent Watercolor Society of America, established in Minnesota, set up its exhibit at different venues throughout the Midwest before finding a home at the Kenosha Public Museum in 2009.

It’s a home that suits the organization well, Wallace said.

“The museum curator does a magnificent job of laying out the show,” she said. “It all works beautifully together.”

Linda Marasco, the group’s president, said the Kenosha museum “is a beautiful venue with a great location, between Chicago and Milwaukee and right on the lake.”

This year’s show, she added, “is one of our best. It showcases artists from all over, who are the cream of the crop.”

Kenosha artist Carlotta Miller, a member of the organization, said she “comes in quite often to see the show. And I’m thrilled to see so many people, of all ages, at the exhibit.”