The Shoop parking ramp on the corner of Main and State streets is shown. The city's Transit and Parking Committee recently voted to recommend reducing the parking rate to $1 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly at Downtown ramps.

RACINE — Evening fees at Racine’s parking ramps may be reduced to $1 in the near future.

The city’s Transit and Parking Committee recently unanimously voted to recommend reducing the parking rate to $1 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. If approved, it would affect the Civic Center ramp, 501 Lake Ave.; Gaslight Drive ramp, 25 Gaslight Drive; Lake Avenue ramp, 300 Lake Ave.; and the Shoop ramp, 226 Main St.

Mike Maierle, the city’s transit and parking system manager, said representatives from the ramps’ managing company, ABM Industries, said they could work with the proposed rate. Maierle said the hope is that the reduced price will attract more customers and hopefully make up for the loss of income per vehicle.

Maierle said that in June, an average of 40 people per day used the parking ramps from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., not including those with residential or employee parking passes. The exception was on First Fridays, the Downtown monthly event, which counted 359 people combined using the four ramps.

Alderman Ray DeHahn of the 7th District put forward an amendment to conduct a six-month trial, pointing out that parking is self-funded and does not receive tax dollars. The commission approved the amendment.

After six months, city staff will present the results to the Public Works and Services Committee, which will assume responsibility for parking. The Transit and Parking Commission will be reconstituted as the Transit Commission as approved by the council at its meeting on July 17.

The proposed parking ramp fee reduction will go to the City Council with a recommendation of approval. The next city council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.

