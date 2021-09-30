Transfer of ownership of Franksville park to the county delayed

CALEDONIA — The transfer of ownership of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park from the Village of Caledonia to Racine County has been delayed.
An agenda item for the Village Board meeting Sept. 20 called for discussion and possible action of ownership of the park, also known as Franksville Park, a topic that has been in the works for more than a year.
Several Caledonia board members are having second thoughts about the transfer, so they asked that it be put on that meeting’s agenda for review, said Village President Jim Dobbs.
Additionally, Trustee Holly McManus had to leave the meeting early, so the discussion was tabled.
Trustee Tom Weatherston made a motion to postpone the item to another board discussion. The motion was seconded by McManus and was carried out by a 4-3 vote in favor.
“My preference was to deal with any questions last Monday night as Caledonia has budget hearings this week and the county has been spending time and efforts to include the park in their budget,” Dobbs told The Journal Times in a statement. “I anticipate that this will get resolved during budget discussions this week. If we change our minds, we will need to alter our proposed budget and add another full-time parks director, possible new vehicle and additional expenses to operate the park.”
History
In January 2020, the villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant created a Joint Park Transition Commission to oversee and recommend a restructuring of the operations and oversight of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park.
On June 1, 2020, the JPTC unanimously recommended that the villages explore turning over operations of the park to Racine County.
That same month, by a 4-2 vote the Caledonia Village Board passed Resolution 2020-42, authorizing that exploration by the village.
The resolution stated the villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant desired to restructure the management, oversight and administration of the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park to better serve the community.
The topic of transfer of ownership went to the Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee, and the committee voted to have the county executive and the public works director meet with Caledonia officials to determine what is best for the park, according to information from Andrew Goetz, communications director of Racine County. The full County Board hasn’t voted on such an agreement with the Village of Caledonia.
Mount Pleasant pays $5,000 annually for maintenance, repair and upkeep of the Kids Connection playground at the park, and surrounding improvements such as the adjacent parking lot and restroom.
Caledonia has otherwise exclusive authority over the park, its operations and finances, including park uses, procurement, employees, payroll and employee benefits administration and compliance with local, state and federal requirements. Procurement of insurance policies is included.
All personnel, with the exception of independent contractors, third parties and volunteers that work in the park are considered employees of Caledonia.
However, it’s a “regional-use park” that fits within the scope of a county park system. Caledonia is the main party currently funding the park.
Dobbs said the county has resources and a record of running “exceptional” parks: Pritchard Park, Quarry Lake Park, Einer Fischer Park near Browns Lake, Eagle Lake Park, golf courses, camp grounds and more.
“They are the logical organization to operate this park,” he said.