Transfer of ownership of Franksville park to the county delayed

CALEDONIA — The transfer of ownership of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park from the Village of Caledonia to Racine County has been delayed.

An agenda item for the Village Board meeting Sept. 20 called for discussion and possible action of ownership of the park, also known as Franksville Park, a topic that has been in the works for more than a year.

Several Caledonia board members are having second thoughts about the transfer, so they asked that it be put on that meeting’s agenda for review, said Village President Jim Dobbs.

Additionally, Trustee Holly McManus had to leave the meeting early, so the discussion was tabled.

Trustee Tom Weatherston made a motion to postpone the item to another board discussion. The motion was seconded by McManus and was carried out by a 4-3 vote in favor.