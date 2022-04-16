'Training ground' | Wind Point hires former Burlington town administrator as new administrator

WIND POINT — The top administrative seat for the Village of Wind Point was recently filled after about a two-month vacancy.

Brian Graziano’s first day as administrator, clerk and treasurer for the village was March 28.

Graziano comes to Wind Point having previously served more than three years as town administrator for the Town of Burlington. Before that, he worked as administrative deputy for the Racine County Clerk of Courts for three years.

Graziano, 37, currently lives in Burlington with his wife and two sons, but they are planning to move to either southern Milwaukee County or eastern Racine County.

He loves southeastern Wisconsin. He grew up in Greenfield, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and received a master’s in public administration from Southeast Missouri State University.

Ever since he worked with the clerk of courts, Graziano has admired Wind Point, he said.

“I always wanted to end up on the east side and be a part of the lakeside community,” Graziano said, noting the village is like “one big park.” The eastern side of Racine County is more densely populated, and the lake is a huge draw to people.

Filling a vacancy

Village President Susan Sanabria said the village was looking for someone with prior experience in municipal management, who holds a master’s degree in public administration and has strong references.

“We found that in Brian,” Sanabria said, noting a bonus about Graziano was that he has “really strong supervisory experience” and “very deep court experience” from his job working with Racine County. Additionally, he’s public-service oriented and responsive. “We’re very happy to have him with us. I really believe he will be a wonderful fit.”

Graziano was selected from an initial pool of four applicants and three finalists.

The village’s record keeping is outdated and cumbersome, Sanabria said, and Graziano will be working to modernize it. Currently, the court records are all hard copies and files can be hard to find, making for a difficult system. His past experience will serve him well in that project, as well as with the development projects coming to the village, Sanabria said.

Graziano said he is looking forward to seeing all the new challenges working for a village instead of a town may bring.

“It’s a different animal,” Graziano said. “It’s very similar, but some of the services are different.”

He anticipates continuing village projects already in the works, such as the new housing developments, that are going to bring in tax base and add beauty to the area, he said.

He added he’s always looking to improve village operations, communication to residents and he may work to add or bring back certain events, such as the Village Picnic.

“Wind Point in general is very involved,” he said. “Citizens care about what goes on. Every person’s got skin in the game, they’re part of it, like every community should be.”

He said he welcomes anyone that stops in his office. Several citizens have already come by to introduce themselves or speak their mind.

“Wind Point’s in really good shape,” he said, remarking he’s impressed with the village leadership and the office staff is “top-notch.”

Wind Point’s previous administrators have both taken jobs in larger villages and cities. Most recently, former administrator Casey Griffiths became the first-ever city administrator for the City of Cudahy in Milwaukee County. The village’s administrator before Griffiths, Mike Hawes, worked in Union Grove as village administrator, and was recently selected as the new village manager for the Village of Greendale in Milwaukee County.

“We had very strong administrators before this,” Sanabria said. “I feel quite confident that Brian will perform in a competitive way with them and do a great job.”

She added with a laugh that Wind Point seems to be a “training ground” for administrators — but the small village is lucky that it is.

“After a while, people need to move onto bigger jobs, because they’ve done everything they can with us. They need to move on,” she said. “It’s been exciting to watch these guys. They worked so hard for us and we really wish them well as they move forward.”

