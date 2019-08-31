{{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — No one was injured after a train struck a vehicle near the Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave. (Highway 11), early Saturday.

The crash occurred at approximately midnight Saturday. It happened south of Highway 11, on the train tracks between Highway 11 and Braun Road, according to Sturtevant Police Captain Tim O'Neill.

Police said that the vehicle's driver had mistakenly driven onto the tracks believing they were turning onto a road.

Sturtevant Police were dispatched to the scene and tried to stop traffic on the tracks, but police could not reach train dispatch before the vehicle was struck.

No one was in the vehicle when it was struck and no one was injured as a result of the crash, O'Neill said. 

Police do not know whether alcohol was a factor in the incident, but the vehicle's driver was not arrested after the crash. 

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

