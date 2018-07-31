Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CALEDONIA — No one was injured when an unoccupied vehicle was struck by a train Tuesday night on Highway G.

Caledonia police and fire crews were dispatched just after 9:30 p.m. after the report of the crash on the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks just behind the Depot Bar and Grill, 11402 Highway G (5½ Mile Road).

The crash scene is located just west of Highway H and just east of Highway V not far from the small Caledonia post office. Witts End tavern also is located near the tracks.

The vehicle was dragged a bit north of the Depot. Police at the scene confirmed the vehicle was unoccupied.

It was not clear as of late Tuesday what the vehicle was doing on the tracks. Unconfirmed reports was that the vehicle was occupied just moments prior to the impact.

No fire was reported and a flatbed wrecker was called to the scene to remove the vehicle.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

