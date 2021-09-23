Trail development in Racine County, across southeastern Wisconsin on the right track

UNION GROVE — The White River State Trail extension, a 10-mile former railroad that will soon be converted into a trail in the regional Route of the Badger trail network, is on the right track for development as the agreement for acquiring the land has been signed.

During a meeting held Wednesday afternoon at TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave. (Highway 11), the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced it had signed the papers to acquire the land for the trail in early May.

This brings public and private groups 10 miles closer to completing the lofty, but attainable, goals of the Route of the Badger Trail, which would include more than 700 miles of regional trails spanning southeastern Wisconsin, connecting Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Waukesha counties.

Brigit Brown, the state trails coordinator for the DNR, said the land was acquired for half of its initial assessed value, $1.5 million. Federal funding has been secured to cover $1 million, while $500,000 was raised by Racine County. Brown said she drove the land for the future trail and it is in “good shape.”

“Racine County really saw the value and stepped up and said, ‘We will help make this purchase,’ which frankly is amazing,” Brown said.