BURLINGTON — The community is grappling with a painful loss as police investigate the death of a Burlington High School student who was struck by a train while riding his bicycle.

Jack Meyers, 16, of Burlington died after police say he rode his bicycle in front of an oncoming train about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Adams Street and Bridge Street.

Community members Monday built a makeshift memorial of flowers at the crash scene, and passersby voiced deep sadness for the Burlington High School student and his family.

“My heart goes out to them,” neighbor Sharon Twist said. “This is something that should never happen.”

Counselors at Burlington High School, where Meyers was in his junior year, were meeting with students and anyone else who needed assistance in coping with the tragedy.

School district spokeswoman Julie Thomas said the high school staff also was reaching out to Meyers’ family to offer support.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the community impacted by this tragic accident, especially to Jack’s family and friends,” Thomas said.

Police said they believe Meyers pedaled his bicycle around the emergency warning system on the Canadian National Railway tracks and tried to cross in front of the approaching train. The train crossing is equipped with both flashing lights and drop-down gates.

Police said the teen was heading eastbound when he was struck by a northbound train.

Responding to 911 calls that began at 12:38 p.m., police officers and firefighters found Meyers beneath the train.

Tim Otto of Burlington said he arrived at the scene a short time after the accident, and he recalled breaking down in tears, along with other spectators and passersby.

“It was terrible,” he said.

The incident remains under investigation with assistance from the Canadian National Railway police department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty issued a statement Monday calling Meyers “a son and friend to so many,” and saying that the community was responding with an outpouring of support for the family.

“No words can express what this family is going through,” Hefty said. “We want to let Jack’s family know, we as a community are here for you.”

The police said that Meyers’ family wanted the public to know that the teenager was a “dedicated family member” who “had a big heart.”

The mayor also expressed support for the train conductor, the emergency responders and others who may have witnessed the tragedy unfold on a busy street near Downtown Burlington on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, the railroad crossing became the site of an impromptu memorial, with many people leaving flowers, candles and others gestures of mourning.

Otto, who arrived on a bicycle, said he sometimes pedals around the same railroad crossing gates when he is certain he can cross safely before the train arrives.

But acknowledging the danger of such actions, he said he may reconsider that approach.

“It should be an eye-opener for those that try to beat the train,” he said.

Swift, who lives down the street, walked her dog to the railroad crossing Monday to observe and reflect.

She said people do not realize the danger of railroad crossings, including the fact that fast-moving trains simply cannot stop quickly.

Swift said schools should teach children about the dangers of ignoring railroad crossing safety guidelines.

“I think we need more education on how to handle the tracks,” she said. “I don’t want to see another accident happen.”

