TRAFFIC ALERT: 'Traffic incident' Wednesday afternoon blocks all lanes at Botting Road in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A crash involving three vehicles blocked all lanes of traffic in both directions starting at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Botting Road and Highway 32, near Caledonia.

According to a Facebook post from the Village of Caledonia Police Department, three subjects were transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital due to injuries.

According to a notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which was sent at about 3:30 p.m., the delay from the incident is estimated at over two hours.

Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff's Office are still on scene and have no update to give as of yet, according to the dispatch office. Wisconsin State Patrol are assisting for accident reconstruction, the Facebook post from the Caledonia police added.

The alternate route provided is to go west on County Line Road to Foley Road, south to West South Mile Road, and then east back to Highway 32. Vehicles are directed to reverse to go northbound.

