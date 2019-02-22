Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE COUNTY — DOT officials say frost was to blame for road closures that occurred Friday on northbound Interstate 94, causing heavy backups.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, the Department of Transportation announced the full northbound closure of I-94 at Highway G for grinding and repaving operation emergency road repairs north from the Root River Bridge for approximately ½ mile, a DOT news release stated.

"Excessive frost heaves led to the closures and the need for emergency repairs," the release stated. 

At 1:30 p.m., DOT officials reopened one lane, but said repairs would continue into the evening. 

Motorist were encouraged to take alternate routes as growing traffic queues stretched more than three miles as of 2 p.m. Friday.

