MOUNT PLEASANT — Parents, teachers and staff traveling to Westridge Elementary School are being reminded about a new traffic detour to access the school during the ongoing 16th Street construction.
According to Mount Pleasant police, motorists heading to Westridge, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, must enter from the south — first travelling west on 16th Street from Highway 31, then heading north on Emmertsen to the school. Southbound traffic on Emmertsen Road is completely restricted.
All vehicle traffic on Emmertsen Road between Highway 20 and 16th Street is restricted to northbound only. Traffic on 16th Street is restricted to westbound only. These roads are being re-paved.
The project is expected to take two to three months to complete.
