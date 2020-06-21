Traditional funerals from one family to another

KENOSHA — Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations, 3016 75th St. is a funeral home unlike any other in southeastern Wisconsin.
“It’s all about family,” said Steve Casey, owner of Casey Family Options. “It’s all about my family giving your family options for a traditional, inexpensive funeral,” added Casey.
According to Casey, Casey Family Options provides economic funeral packages, without the high markups on caskets, urns and more.
“We pass those savings on to the families,” said Casey.
To ease the process for the bereaved, Casey Family Options offers service packages, so families can still have all the staples of a traditional funeral — the hearse, flowers and more — without spending hours working through every detail.
“We streamline the process,” Casey said.
Casey Family Options is much smaller than other funeral homes because funerals are not hosted on site. Instead, Casey Family Options specializes in planning funerals at the bereaved family’s house of worship — churches, synagogues and temples all across Racine, Kenosha and other southeast Wisconsin counties.
“As a result of not being tied to a building, we can do funerals anywhere,” Casey said. “We’re serving multiple counties by the way we do business,” he added.
When Casey was a 12-year-old newspaper delivery boy, he went to the building that now belongs to him to pick up his stack of papers he’d toss onto his neighbors’ lawns. It’s in the same neighborhood where he was born, raised and eventually represented on the Kenosha City Council for 22 years.
“There’s a real neighborhood flavor to our business,” said Steve.
When Casey wanted to open his first location in Racine, he borrowed money from his extended family, whom he and his wife, Jennifer, repaid in 2012 when they bought out the business.
Today, Casey is bringing his sons into the family business. Michael John Casey, Casey’s oldest son, is a licensed insurance agent specializing in burial insurance and helps with funeral pre-planning. He is also a licensed apprentice. Thomas John Casey, Casey’s youngest son, is a licensed apprentice at a funeral home and is attending Worsham’s College of Mortuary Science in Wheeling, Illinois.
For information about Casey Family Options, visit www.caseyfamilyoptions.com or call 262-635-0667.
