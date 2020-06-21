Traditional funerals from one family to another

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KENOSHA — Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations, 3016 75th St. is a funeral home unlike any other in southeastern Wisconsin.

“It’s all about family,” said Steve Casey, owner of Casey Family Options. “It’s all about my family giving your family options for a traditional, inexpensive funeral,” added Casey.

According to Casey, Casey Family Options provides economic funeral packages, without the high markups on caskets, urns and more.

“We pass those savings on to the families,” said Casey.

To ease the process for the bereaved, Casey Family Options offers service packages, so families can still have all the staples of a traditional funeral — the hearse, flowers and more — without spending hours working through every detail.

“We streamline the process,” Casey said.

Casey Family Options is much smaller than other funeral homes because funerals are not hosted on site. Instead, Casey Family Options specializes in planning funerals at the bereaved family’s house of worship — churches, synagogues and temples all across Racine, Kenosha and other southeast Wisconsin counties.