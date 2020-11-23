Tracy Stacy: Marching to the beat of a different drummer

CALEDONIA —Entrepreneur Tracy Stacy can not only break the glass ceiling, very likely she can also build you one as well as the founder and 30-year owner of Absolute Construction Enterprises (ACE), 6618 Six Mile Rd.
Founded in 1990 as a trailblazing woman-owned business in the male-dominated construction trade, Stacy has built the 24-employee firm into one of southeastern Wisconsin’s most diverse and experienced contracting firms, bonded for up to $15-30 million in coverage and offering clients a full spectrum of services from owner’s agent/representative and construction management to general contracting.
Under Stacy’s trailblazing leadership, ACE has completed a wide portfolio of construction projects over the last 30 years in a variety of markets – executive residences, retail stores, and municipal, financial, educational, religious, correctional, health care, and assisted living facilities.
Current and recent construction projects undertaken by ACE include the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Southeast Wisconsin Regional Headquarters in Milwaukee, city hall and police department facilities for the City of Muskego and City of Glendale, and multiple projects for the Racine Unified School District, including fieldhouse renovations at Case and Horlick High Schools, an auto shop addition at Washington Park High School, and post-fire reconstruction at Grades K-8 Mitchell School.
Building was a lifelong goal
From her earliest recollections, Stacy marched to a different beat.
“It’s been my goal since childhood to be a builder,” she noted. “Construction was always my goal. Ever since I was very young I wanted to create and build things. While other girls were playing with dolls, I was digging and creating. All the kids in the neighborhood would come over with their shovels and say, ‘What are we doing today?’ and I’d have a big plan.”
One early childhood goal was to make the hill at Humble Park taller and better for sledding, with Stacy serving as a de facto construction manager and her friends serving as contractors.
“I had a lot of the neighborhood kids filling up wagons full of dirt and making that hill taller,” she recalled. “There were a lot of angry parents with big holes in their yard, but all the kids enjoyed sledding that next winter on our improved hill.”
Breaking the ‘glass ceiling’
As she made her way through S.C. Johnson Elementary School, Mitchell Junior High School and Washington Park High School, Stacy kept her eye on the end goal prize of a construction career.
“I was typically the only female in most of the classes,” Stacy recalled of her drafting classes at Park. “The drafting teachers encouraged me, they saw my talent, that I had abilities and understood construction. They very much helped me. Dan Kramer, one of my drafting teachers, really encouraged me to keep going and helped me find a university that would take me. He helped me find the way.”
Stacy was also supported at home by her family, including the inspiration provided by her father, the late Elmer Drinkwine.
My father gave me great encouragement,” she recalled. “He told me I could do whatever I wanted with hard work.”
However, the road ahead would not be easy for Stacy as she worked to break into a traditionally male-dominated field, be it in college classes at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and UW-Milwaukee, or later professionally in the workplace.
“It wasn’t easy, but I stuck with it to the end,” she said. “I was so set to make it work. It never was easy, but I got it done. Even though there was a glass ceiling or wall, obstacles along the way, there were always people helping me on my journey.”
An early, fondly-remembered ally and morale booster was University of Wisconsin-Parkside professor Michael Rotenberg, now a professor emeritus.
“He made me feel like there wasn’t anything I couldn’t do,” Stacy said. “He was like, ‘You can do this. You’re smart. I have all the faith in you.’”
‘Times have changed’
While owning a woman-owned construction business was a challenge in the early years, Stacy said things have improved as she has steadily and progressively amassed a wide-ranging project portfolio across southeastern Wisconsin.
“It was so hard in the beginning,” she said, recalling her first 1990 bank deposit totaled just $9. “There were doors that were literally slammed in my face. But I didn’t want to give up. I was so determined to make it work that I pretty much would drive over any obstacle that came about – information, knowledge and education was the solution. Now, it’s wonderful. My business is 30 years old and I don’t have trouble like that anymore. Once people realized I knew what I was doing and talking about, they weren’t afraid to work with me. Times have changed. There’s more respect for women in the professional fields.”
Stacy thanks “very accepting” local ACE clients like O&H Danish Bakery, Johnson Insurance and Wiscon Products for stepping out in faith and helping turn her dream into a literal brick-and-mortar reality that’s since expanded into additional Stacy-led enterprises – Absolute Land Group LLC in 2006, and Northwinds Gallery LLC with Gypsy Java Café in 2019.
“Thank you for having faith in us,” she said.
Having blazed the trail, Stacy provides encouragement for women who come after her.
“If you set your goals and work toward them, you will achieve them,” she said. “Keep moving toward the goal.”
Business a family affair
After running ACE by herself for 15 years as a licensed contractor, ACE is now very much a family business, Stacy today is joined by her husband Jeff, who serves as a vice president and construction manager. Her youngest son, Jacob, is an ACE project manager and superintendent and a fifth generation carpenter.
“I embrace nepotism,” Stacy said, noting several generations of ACE employee carpenters and superintendents work side-by-side on job sites – fathers and sons, uncles and nephews. “I really appreciate the team I work with at the construction company. I appreciate our crews. They respect me as a woman in construction. I respect them. I feel like they’re my family, too. I love them all.”
Learn more
For more information about Absolute Construction Enterprises, call 262-456-6802 or visit www.absoluteconstruct.com.
