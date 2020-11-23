Tracy Stacy: Marching to the beat of a different drummer

Building was a lifelong goal

From her earliest recollections, Stacy marched to a different beat.

“It’s been my goal since childhood to be a builder,” she noted. “Construction was always my goal. Ever since I was very young I wanted to create and build things. While other girls were playing with dolls, I was digging and creating. All the kids in the neighborhood would come over with their shovels and say, ‘What are we doing today?’ and I’d have a big plan.”

One early childhood goal was to make the hill at Humble Park taller and better for sledding, with Stacy serving as a de facto construction manager and her friends serving as contractors.

“I had a lot of the neighborhood kids filling up wagons full of dirt and making that hill taller,” she recalled. “There were a lot of angry parents with big holes in their yard, but all the kids enjoyed sledding that next winter on our improved hill.”

Breaking the ‘glass ceiling’

As she made her way through S.C. Johnson Elementary School, Mitchell Junior High School and Washington Park High School, Stacy kept her eye on the end goal prize of a construction career.