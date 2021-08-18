Tractor pull promoter revs engines for trademark fight with the Racine County Fair

As the dispute moves toward a possible trial at the county courthouse, the parties are scheduled Oct. 26 for a status hearing in Circuit Judge Jon Frederickson’s courtroom. No trial date has been scheduled.

A ‘unique’ case

Attorney Austin Borton, who is representing Midwest Tractor & Truck Pullers, said the case is unusual, because people familiar tractor and truck pull events probably do not associate such competitions with intellectual property rights.

“It is unique,” Borton said. “You don’t think that it is maybe as sophisticated as it is.”

Such competitions challenge tractor and truck drivers to compete, often in noisy and colorful vehicles, in using tractors or trucks to pull another vehicle down a dirt track. The exhibitions are popular at fairs and other outdoor festivals.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in June, Midwest Tractor & Truck Pullers created the Challenge Of Power event and trademarked the name in 2005 with the State of Wisconsin.

After presenting its show at the Racine County Fair for many years, the company was replaced in 2017. But the suit alleges that fair officials continued using the Challenge Of Power name to promote events in 2018, 2019 and 2020.