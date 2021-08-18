Tractor pull promoter revs engines for trademark fight with the Racine County Fair

YORKVILLE — A promoter of tractor and truck pull competitions is accusing Racine County Fair organizers of improperly using his event’s name in similar exhibitions for profit.
Midwest Tractor & Truck Pullers Association LLC has filed a civil lawsuit alleging that the county fair violated intellectual property rights by using the “Challenge Of Power” name to draw fans and sell tickets.
Asserting that “Challenge Of Power” is a trademarked name, the suit in Racine County Circuit Court seeks payment in excess of the profits the county fair collected while using the name.
Dennis Thomas of Burlington, the owner of Midwest Tractor & Truck Pullers, filed the suit, along with his company as co-plaintiff.
The county fair organizers at Racine County Agricultural Society Inc. are fighting the suit. In a response filed with the court, the county fair’s organizers claim that the Challenge Of Power trademark is “not protected under state or federal law.”
Named as co-defendants in the case are the county fair’s insurance company and another tractor-truck promoter, Badger Truck Pullers Inc., which has been working with the county fair in recent years.
As the dispute moves toward a possible trial at the county courthouse, the parties are scheduled Oct. 26 for a status hearing in Circuit Judge Jon Frederickson’s courtroom. No trial date has been scheduled.
A ‘unique’ case
Attorney Austin Borton, who is representing Midwest Tractor & Truck Pullers, said the case is unusual, because people familiar tractor and truck pull events probably do not associate such competitions with intellectual property rights.
“It is unique,” Borton said. “You don’t think that it is maybe as sophisticated as it is.”
Such competitions challenge tractor and truck drivers to compete, often in noisy and colorful vehicles, in using tractors or trucks to pull another vehicle down a dirt track. The exhibitions are popular at fairs and other outdoor festivals.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed in June, Midwest Tractor & Truck Pullers created the Challenge Of Power event and trademarked the name in 2005 with the State of Wisconsin.
After presenting its show at the Racine County Fair for many years, the company was replaced in 2017. But the suit alleges that fair officials continued using the Challenge Of Power name to promote events in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
“The defendants knew or should have known that the trademark was owned by Dennis Thomas,” the suit states. “The defendants continued to unlawfully use it to promote ticket sales for their tractor and truck pull shows.”
In addition to violation of intellectual property rights, the suit alleges trademark infringement and unfair competition. It seeks monetary damages equal to three times whatever profits the county fair and other defendants earned from their tractor and truck pulls.
Badger Truck Pullers, based in Jefferson, has presented recent competitions at the Racine County Fair in Yorkville, including this year’s fair from July 28 to Aug. 1.
In its response to the lawsuit, Badger Truck Pullers states that any losses Thomas and his company have suffered were their own fault. The response also asserts that Challenge Of Power is a name that was being used elsewhere before Thomas tried to trademark it.
Midwest Tractor & Truck Pullers, based in Burlington, has been presenting competitions for many years and, according to the suit, has “become synonymous” with the Challenge Of Power event name. Subsequent events presented at the county fairgrounds were of “inferior quality,” even tough they used the Challenge Of Power name, the suit claims.
Borton said the defendants this year did not use the trademarked name, which he said his clients spent years cultivating as the identity of high-quality tractor and truck shows.
“It established a following,” he said. “People knew what Challenge Of Power was.”
Dean Leighton, president of Badger Truck Pullers, declined to comment on this story. Officials with the Racine County Agricultural Society could not be reached for comment.