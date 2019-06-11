YORKVILLE — A California developer has eyed land just west of the Foxconn development to become a new “town square” type of project.
With plans for four acres of public green space, a big-box retailer, four restaurants, three retail stores and a hotel, Lansing Companies has big plans for an intersection in the Village of Yorkville that currently is occupied by farmland and the Home Run Heaven baseball fields, just west of Interstate 94 and south of Durand Avenue.
The prospective name for the development is “Durand Corners.”
The developer is Lansing Companies, based in San Diego, but Lansing worked with Milwaukee-based Continuum Architects + Planners to draw up the plans.
“They reached out to us,” said Corey Lapworth, who works for Continuum. “They (Lansing Companies) are very interested in that area, particularly in regard to Foxconn.”
Gregory Lansing, the CEO of Lansing Companies, said that his company has been interested in the area for several years, even preceding Foxconn.
“We’ve been looking at the I-94 corridor,” he said.
Lansing said that his company already has two other properties in Mount Pleasant, a third in Kenosha and is working on acquiring a fourth in Pleasant Prairie.
In Mount Pleasant, Lansing said that he hopes to have a 1-million square-foot industrial complex constructed on 57 acres on Kraut Road. Lansing expects the second Mount Pleasant property, located behind the planned Advocate Aurora Health medical center on Spring Street, to become a mixed-residential neighborhood.
Lansing said that there have already been discussions with hotels, gas stations and chain restaurants to fill the spots laid out in the Yorkville plan. He’s hopeful a big box retailer will take interest too — naming Home Depot and Walmart as possibilities — but Lansing said that wouldn’t be necessary to get the development off the ground.
“It’s a good plan,” Lapworth said. “We (Continuum) kind of put together some concepts, and they (Lansing) gave us an overarching idea.”
Planning
Lansing purchased the two plots of land that make up the planned "town square" for $2.45 million in August 2018.
This proposal, which was delivered to the county last month, would break from the 2035 Land Use Plan and also require rezoning to be approved by the Village of Yorkville.
A private onsite wastewater treatment system is expected to be added to the area, since water and sewer aren’t available there. The proposal also includes an underground septic system and a drainage pond to be added to the southeast end of the property.
Village response
The project was presented to the Yorkville Joint Village Board and Plan Commission on Monday and the project received a favorable response, said Yorkville Clerk-Treasurer Mike McKinney. The next step would be for Yorkville to review a land division request or for it to go to the county for a conditional use permit.
This story may be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Nice timing on the article. It was in the MJS this morning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.