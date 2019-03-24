TICHIGAN — County officials are divided and town officials are cool to plans for a vape and CBD shop proposed for the Tichigan business district.
Monday night, Racine County supervisors deadlocked on two votes on whether to OK a conditional-use permit that would allow Jagdish Patel to open Big Bend Vape and CBD, at 8006 Big Bend Road (Highway 164) in the Tichigan area of the Town of Waterford. According to Patel, the store would sell vape and hemp products, including vape pens and juices, lighters, pipes, Juuls and CBD products such as edibles and natural hemp products.
The building, which is approximately 17,000 square feet, is located on the corner of North Lake Drive and Big Bend Road in the heart of Tichigan.
The Racine County Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee attempted votes that would have approved or denied the permit Monday night, but could do neither as both votes yielded a 3-3 deadlock. Supervisor David Cooke of Racine, the committee chairman, was absent from the meeting.
Next, the request heads to Waterford Town Board, which is scheduled to take up the matter at its meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at the Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St. If either government denies the permit, the store will not be allowed to operate.
Should the Town Board approve the request, it would go back to county committee. However, Waterford Town Chairman Tom Hincz said he would be “extremely surprised” if it passes.
Matters of concern
The proposal has brought forth a number of concerns for county supervisors and town officials, including traffic, parking and law enforcement issues.
Hincz has been the most vocal opponent of the store, writing a letter to the county committee that outlined his concerns. Foremost of those — the products being sold, which Hincz says pose a safety and health concern to the community.
“I feel it is disadvantageous to have these items available to our community, particularly our youth,” Hincz said in his letter.
Hincz said the safety of the devices that will be sold, testing for the amount of THC in the hemp products that will be sold and the potential age of the customers are also of concern to him.
County Supervisor Robert Grove of Caledonia agrees with Hincz’s concerns.
“This is a residential area with lots of children and minors,” Grove said. “It just doesn’t bring anything positive to the neighbors in my estimation.”
Town of Waterford Police Chief Matt Johnson voiced his own concerns regarding the proposal in a letter to Hincz.
“A smoke shop is typically geared towards a specific limited group of people,” said Johnson. “It is my opinion, typically because of this, there tends to be an increase of calls for police services.”
Patel says no one under the age of 18 would be allowed in his store. He also said the retail area of his store will be very small — about the size of a typical residential garage — meaning he doesn’t think people will come into the store to loiter or stand around.
Parking is another concern. Although the site should be able to meet the 14 parking spaces it would need to provide, there currently isn’t a clear entrance to the parking lot area and the area is not paved.
County Supervisor Monte Osterman of Racine, a member of the land-use committee, voted in favor of the permit request. Osterman said he spent time with Patel and, after visiting them, found Patel’s other businesses to be clean and respectable.
Patel owns and operates 10 other businesses in Wisconsin — from liquor stores to beauty supply stores. He also owns Rochester Food and Beverage, where he sells hemp and vape products.
Osterman said he doesn’t believe the committee can vote no on the permit just because they don’t agree with what will be sold at the location.
“Why should we restrict Mr. Patel’s trade just because we have fears of what it may be?” he asked.
DA shares information
Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson was present at the county committee meeting to educate supervisors on state rules regarding hemp and CBD products, which can come in the form of oils, lotions and even gummy bears.
Last year, Wisconsin began to license hemp growers in the state. And Hanson said that since this process began, retailers can sell CBD and hemp products, as long as those contain less than 0.3 percent of THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high. Hanson said her office has not yet prosecuted one seller of hemp that has tested above 0.3 percent of THC.
“What I’m telling people is buyer beware. If you are going to a reputable seller and you are getting reputable CBD products, they are legal here and elsewhere … but again, it’s a cautionary tale that I tell,” said Hanson.
Proposed operations
If the permit is approved, Patel said he would have one full-time and one part-time employee working at the location. He would open the shop in June or July and he plans to make renovations to the parking lot area.
Patel is also a licensed hemp grower and owns around 20 acres of land in the Waterford area, where he plans on growing hemp this summer if he gets the permit. The state licenses growers and tests their products.
Patel originally grew interested in the Tichigan location after driving past it one day.
“The thing is, the building is not being used,” Patel said after Monday’s meeting.
The building is currently owned by Michael and Valerie Iverson and would be rented to Patel. In May of 2014, the county committee and town approved a permit for an auto sales and repair shop for the site. However, since then, both the committee or the town has declined several requests for permits at the site, including a towing and repossession permit that was denied last year.
