WATERFORD — As town supervisors and village trustees decided Monday night that they would meet once again to discuss the future of the two communities’ fire and emergency medical services, a town resident vowed to launch a recall effort against Town Chairman Tom Hincz if he does not listen to pleas reconsider the Town Board’s decision to cancel the town’s fire contract with the village.
The latest development hinted that the fire-contract issue will continue to persist, even as a divided Town Board voted 3-2 last month against reopening negotiations with the village to have the Waterford Fire Department cover about 1,000 homes and some businesses in the southern half of the town.
The Tichigan Fire Company provides fire and EMS service to the remainder of the town.
“I’m gathering a pretty significant group of people that are complaining on an epic level to these administrators all the time,” said town resident Scott Burns, who lives in the Waterford Woods neighborhood. “And if they’re not going to listen to us, I hate to say this out in the open, but we’re going to ask for a recall, and we’re going to ask to try and get him (Hincz) out of there, and we’re going to try to show him how serious this is.”
Burns made the remarks at the Village Board meeting Monday night after also appearing at the Town Board meeting an hour earlier with about two-dozen other town residents to plead with town supervisors to let residents have a say in the matter. Hincz has not allowed public comment at any of the meetings throughout the process.
Town, village to meet
At the Town Board meeting, Village Trustee Bob Nash also spoke to ask for a meeting between village trustees, town supervisors, Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Dave Wagner and Waterford Fire Chief Rick Mueller.
“I think it is imperative for our communities to work together hand-in-hand when it comes to public safety,” Nash told supervisors.
Supervisors Teri Jendusa-Nicolai, Nick Draskovich and Dale Gauerke said they were interested in attending. Under the conditions agreed upon at the Town Board meeting, two supervisors, two trustees and both chiefs would be in attendance, meaning the meeting would need to be neither publicly noticed nor open because neither board would have a quorum.
The meeting was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Village trustees, after Nash told them of the development at the Village Board meeting , voted to schedule that meeting as a special Village Board session, with town supervisors invited, meaning it will be conducted in public.
Hincz was not in attendance at the Town Board meeting for unknown reasons. Supervisor Tim Szeklinski, whose son is a lieutenant with the Tichigan Fire Co., remained silent on the topic. Hincz, Szeklinski and Draskovich were the three supervisors who voted against reopening negotiations with the village.
Burns told The Journal Times in an interview that he would hold off launching the recall effort until after the Oct. 30 meeting so he could see if any progress appeared to be being made toward reconciling the municipalities’ differences.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson suggested to village trustees that they discuss a closest-staffed-unit dispatch agreement between Waterford and the Tichigan and Rochester fire companies. Such an agreement would mean that regardless of what municipality an emergency call originates in, the closest available unit would respond. The three departments have long jointly responded to structure fire calls.
With the village and town’s fire contract set to expire at the end of the year, it would be up to the Rochester and Tichigan fire companies to service the southern half of the town.
Some have called into question whether the volunteer companies would be able to respond as quickly as the Waterford Fire Department, which is staffed 24/7. Officials from both companies insist they are up to the task.
