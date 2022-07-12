Town of Waterford officials under scrutiny again for open meetings questions

TOWN OF WATERFORD — For the second time in recent months, town officials are coming under question for possibly violating the state law regarding conducting government business in public.

Robert Ulander, a former Waterford Town Board candidate, has filed complaints with both the Racine County district attorney and the Wisconsin attorney general about a Town Board meeting held behind closed doors on June 22.

Ulander alleges that the Town Board violated Wisconsin’s open meetings law by holding a closed-door executive session to discuss town business that should have been discussed in public.

The Town Board similarly was criticized by open meetings experts this spring for using private emails rather than public discussion to decide a way forward on filling a vacant seat on the board.

In both instances, Michael Dubis, town attorney, might have given Town Board members poor advice that violated at least the spirit of the open meetings law, Ulander wrote to law enforcement officials.

Taken together, Ulander wrote of the board’s conduct, “It begins to illustrate a pattern of questionable choices and guidance by the individual entrusted to ensure compliance with Wisconsin’s laws.”

Contacted at his office, Dubis defended the June 22 board meeting by saying that none of the issues discussed behind closed doors were voted on. Dubis declined to address whether closed-door discussions had taken place in violation of the law.

“There’s nothing to complain about,” he said, “because no action was taken.”

The state’s open records law restricts when elected officials can discuss public business in private, regardless of whether votes are taken or decisions are made.

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said her office is investigating Ulander’s complaint.

Ulander, a commercial airline pilot who also has a law degree, finished in third place this April in a four-way contest to fill two seats on the Town Board.

Voters re-elected incumbent trustees Teri Jendusa Nicolai and Tim Szeklinski.

Officials at the Wisconsin attorney general’s office could not be reached for comment.

Any member of a governmental body found to have violated the open meetings law is subject to civil penalties of up to $300 for each violation.

Town Board member Dale Gauerke said trustees acted on the advice of their attorney, and that the attorney is cautious about keeping board actions within the limits of the law.

Gauerke said he believed the board was correct in how it handled the June 22 discussions.

“I don’t think there was any problem with the meeting that we had,” he said.

Town Chairman Tom Hincz and other board members either declined to comment or could not be reached.

The open meetings law requires elected officials to hold meetings in public, with limited exceptions allowing closed-door meetings for specific reasons, such as hiring an employee, setting strategy in a lawsuit, or buying or selling real estate.

The five-member Town Board on June 22 cited two exceptions for its planned executive session: one involving a hiring decision in the town’s public works department, and the other involving competitive concerns in police and fire contracts.

Ulander sent the Town Board a letter in advance urging board members to meet in public in the interest of transparency, and he cautioned them that their rationale for meeting behind closed doors did not fulfill the state’s requirements. He then submitted complaints to both the district attorney and the attorney general, alleging that the town board had violated the law.

Instead of discussing hiring or evaluating a public works employee, he alleged, town board members emerged from their closed session and discussed posting job listings for a mechanic and seasonal snowplow drivers. And instead of discussing police or fire contracts, he stated, they discussed promoting police sergeants to lieutenants and giving them pay raises.

“This was not an issue of personal employment contracts, but one of reorganizing the police department,” Ulander wrote. “No indication of competitive or bargaining issues that necessitated a closed session was given.”