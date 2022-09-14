Town of Waterford may move to repair relations by re-signing with village fire department

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Three years after changing ambulance providers in a political squabble, town officials are considering re-contracting with the Village of Waterford Fire Department.

The action approved Monday night at a Town Board meeting comes over the objections of Town Chairman Tom Hincz, who tried unsuccessfully to block consideration of a new ambulance service.

Hincz led the push three years ago to drop the village’s fire department in favor of the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co., at a time when Hincz was feuding with village leaders over other issues.

Tichigan Fire Chief Bill Miller jumped into the fray Monday night by lashing out at Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave for suggesting that ambulance service in the town has suffered the past three years.

Speaking during the Town Board discussion, Miller questioned the county executive’s qualifications to judge the quality of ambulance service.

“I don’t see ‘Ph.D.’ behind Jonathan Delagrave’s name,” the chief said.

Delagrave was not in attendance.

Town Board members, however, said they agree with the county executive that emergency medical service has been unsatisfactory since a contract with the village fire department was canceled in 2019.

Board member Dale Gauerke said it was a mistake to change providers and to leave some in the community without adequate emergency service.

“This issue has been festering for the past three years,” he said.

Gauerke joined others in voting to meet with village officials to discuss signing a new deal that would engage village fire department ambulances and paramedics to answer emergency calls in the town.

The not-yet-scheduled meeting is expected to take place within 30 days and to be held in public.

Hincz, who did not attend Monday’s meeting in person but participated via cellphone, could be heard voicing objections through the cellphone while other board members talked over him and appeared to ignore him.

The four remaining town supervisors, gathered together in the Town Hall, all supported going forward with new talks with the village. In addition to Gauerke, the vote included Supervisors Tim Szeklinski, Teri Nicolai and Doug Schwartz.

Village President Don Houston addressed the Town Board and said village officials would welcome the chance to again extend ambulance service into the town. Houston said the arrangement would not cost the town anything, and that the village fire department would only assess fees to users who call for service.

The Tichigan fire department’s contract with the town was estimated as costing the town $179,000 a year when it began in 2019.

Referring to celebratory parades in the community, Houston recalled seeing multiple fire departments represented with firetrucks and other equipment. He called it unnecessary to have so many fire departments spending the public’s money.

“That’s some big money and duplication,” he said. “That’s ridiculous.”

For years, the Town of Waterford received ambulance service from two providers — Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. served the northern half, and the Village of Waterford Fire Department handled the southern half. Hincz and other town leaders, however, dropped the village contract in 2019 and enlisted the Tichigan fire department to cover the entire 33-square-mile town.

At the time, Hincz and others were battling with their village counterparts over unrelated border disputes, annexation fears and an ill-fated effort to convert the town into a new village.

The ambulance provider change took place despite concerns that the Tichigan department’s north-side location at 8205 Big Bend Road would make it impossible to match the village fire department’s response times on the south side.

Some residents have since complained about poor service from Tichigan firefighters on emergency medical calls.

Schwartz said while the service seems relatively stable for most people in the town, others have complained since the village fire department was replaced. Pointing to the importance of quality service whenever someone is having a medical emergency, Schwartz asked his colleagues, “If that is one of your loved ones, what are you going to say?”

Schwartz and Gauerke had requested that emergency medical service be added to the agenda for Monday night’s board meeting.

Hincz tried to remove the topic from the agenda earlier Monday. Then he urged his fellow board members to put the matter “on hold.”

“There are many issues about that whole situation,” he said via cellphone. “There should be no decision on that tonight.”

But when Hincz moved to postpone the discussion, the motion died without anyone offering a second.

Szeklinski, serving as chairman in place of Hincz, called for a vote on holding a joint meeting with the village to discuss a new ambulance deal. No one could be heard voting in opposition.

Noting that Hincz in the past has attempted to conduct such meetings behind closed doors, officials made a point of mandating that the upcoming session should be held in public.

Gauerke described the meeting as a move to both restore ambulance service and repair relations with the village.

“We need to get back to being neighborly and working together,” he said. “We need to talk to our neighbors — it’s not rocket science.”