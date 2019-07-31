TOWN OF WATERFORD — Town officials are circulating a petition to incorporate the town to ward off annexations from the Village of Waterford, but village officials plan to fight the action.
As of about noon Wednesday, 208 of the town’s roughly 6,400 residents had signed the petition, according to Town Clerk Tina Mayer, a number far exceeding the minimum of 50 signatures to file. The petition, which began circulating on July 16, was created in direct response to the village’s current attempts to purchase and annex several properties within the town.
“We’re concerned, and we’ve had several farmers that have been there their whole life, have come and expressed their concern that they certainly want to stay in the town,” Town Chairman Tom Hincz said. “… I expect we’ll have well in the 90% range that will be voting to become (a village).”
Under the state statutes the town is using to file for incorporation, bordering municipalities may declare themselves “parties of interest” in the petition in an attempt to stop the incorporation. The town and village have both hired attorneys for the process. Hincz and Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said they see a border agreement as a possible compromise.
“I think the communities need to sit down and talk and I also think that everybody on all sides needs to study the issue rather than react emotionally to the issue,” Jackson said.
Town may not qualify
Hincz and Mayer said the town will apply to incorporate all of its 33½ square miles. However, it seems unlikely that the state’s Incorporation Review Board would approve the incorporation for the entire town. State statutes say areas seeking incorporation must “be reasonably homogenous and compact” and have an average of more than 30 housing units per quarter section, or 160 acres.
Further, statutes say the land outside of the most densely populated square mile needs to “have the potential for residential or other urban land use development on a substantial scale within the next three years.” The area surrounding Tichigan Lake is densely populated, but vast swaths of the west part of the town remain largely undeveloped.
Hincz said he believes the entire town will be allowed to incorporate as the Village of Tichigan.
Caledonia ran into issues in 2005 when the Incorporation Review Board rejected its application to incorporate the entire town. The board gave the town the option of incorporating the eastern half and splitting the town into two municipalities, allowing the village to annex the rest of the town. It took special legislation included as a state-budget line item to allow Caledonia to incorporate all at once.
The Town of Dover is also exploring ways to incorporate but does not meet the statute requirements to fully incorporate. The town board there has currently ruled out incorporating the Kansasville area and annexing the rest of the town. Several other area villages, including the Village of Bristol, incorporated densely populated areas and then annexed the rest of the town into the village.
Yorkville and Raymond were allowed to incorporate into villages without meeting the statutory requirements because of the state’s special Foxconn-related legislation that let towns adjacent to Mount Pleasant bypass the statutory process.
Waterford Village President Don Houston said the town’s incorporation effort could damage the greater Waterford area’s long-term growth potential, preventing a larger City of Waterford from ever being formed.
“It was kind of forced on us,” Houston said. “The village wants to grow, we need to grow and that’s how it’s designed with towns and villages and cities. As villages and cities grow, it absorbs parts of the townships. That’s how it was set up in the beginning.”
