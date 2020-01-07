Town of Waterford files petition to become Village of Tichigan

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Following months of acrimony between the Town of Waterford and the Village of Waterford, the town filed a petition in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday to incorporate as the Village of Tichigan.

The most populated area of the town is called Tichigan and a large part of the town surrounds Tichigan Lake.

The town began circulating a petition for incorporation in July, and quickly surpassed the required 50 resident signatures needed to file the petition.

The petitioners are looking to incorporate the entire area that currently makes up the Town of Waterford: bordered to the north by Waukesha County, to the east by the Town of Norway, to the west by Walworth County and to the south by the villages of Rochester and Waterford.

In addition to Tichigan, other populated areas of in the town include Caldwell and Waterford Woods.

Town Chairman Tom Hincz is listed as the designated representative for the petition. He explained that the move toward incorporation is in an effort permanently protect the town’s boundaries.

“It’s pretty simple,” Hincz said. “The village (of Waterford) has attempted to take over the town’s property and annex it.”