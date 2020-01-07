Town of Waterford files petition to become Village of Tichigan

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Following months of acrimony between the Town of Waterford and the Village of Waterford, the town filed a petition in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday to incorporate as the Village of Tichigan.
The most populated area of the town is called Tichigan and a large part of the town surrounds Tichigan Lake.
The town began circulating a petition for incorporation in July, and quickly surpassed the required 50 resident signatures needed to file the petition.
The petitioners are looking to incorporate the entire area that currently makes up the Town of Waterford: bordered to the north by Waukesha County, to the east by the Town of Norway, to the west by Walworth County and to the south by the villages of Rochester and Waterford.
In addition to Tichigan, other populated areas of in the town include Caldwell and Waterford Woods.
Town Chairman Tom Hincz is listed as the designated representative for the petition. He explained that the move toward incorporation is in an effort permanently protect the town’s boundaries.
“It’s pretty simple,” Hincz said. “The village (of Waterford) has attempted to take over the town’s property and annex it.”
The incorporation process can be lengthy. Following a hearing, if the court does not dismiss the petition, the court would forward the petition to the state Incorporation Review Board, which would submit its findings back to the court. After that, the court would either dismiss the petition or grant it and order an incorporation referendum in which residents would vote on whether to incorporate.
State statutes say areas seeking incorporation must “be reasonably homogenous and compact” and have an average of more than 30 housing units per quarter section, or 160 acres. The petition claims that the town meets these requirements.
Boundary agreements
Hincz said that the town is expecting to enter into boundary agreements with all the municipalities bordering it (the Town of Vernon, Village of Mukwonago, Town of East Troy, Town of Norway and Rochester), with the Village of Waterford being the exception.
A possible boundary agreement between the town and village has been a topic of discussion by the boards governing both entities, but so far that’s all it has been.
“The Village of Waterford has not made any effort to follow up on that,” Hincz said.
Those at the village say that is untrue.
“From our perspective, we don’t understand why the town will not or has not met with us regarding a boundary agreement,” said Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson. “We’ve extended a number of opportunities to meet. They don’t seem to want to meet. We’re confused by it.”
Regarding the petition, Jackson said that the village is looking forward to working with the town in accordance with state statute.
The village will have the option to object to incorporation, but Jackson said the decision whether to do so would be made by the Village Board.
“They can do whatever they want,” said Village Board President Don Houston.
Houston added that the village is still willing to meet with the town to work out an agreement.
“The ball’s in their court, whenever they want to meet,” Houston said.
However, he added that the village took it as an indication that the town was not interested in further negotiation when town supervisors shot down a motion on Sept. 18 to continue talks around a fire and EMS contract, police contract and boundary agreement with the village.
In August the town voted to cancel its fire and emergency medical services contract with the village, amid tension between the two entities. That contract allowed the Waterford Fire Department to serve the southern half of the town. The Tichigan Fire Company now protects the entire town.
Hincz said when comparing the taxes in the Town of Waterford versus the village, “Why would we want to be annexed into the village?”
Recent incorporations by towns to become villages, which affords the local government more powers under state statutes, include Yorkville and Raymond in Racine County and Somers, Bristol and Salem Lakes in Kenosha County.
