TOWN OF WATERFORD — The Burlington Police Department has turned over to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office findings in an investigation into the Town of Waterford Board’s closed session discussions with the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co., according to Burlington Chief Mark Anderson.
The investigation stemmed from a complaint filed by town resident Scott Burns, who alleged town supervisors violated open meeting laws on Aug. 26 by conducting contract negotiations with the fire company — a private corporation — during closed session.
Following that closed session, town supervisors unanimously voted to cancel the town’s fire protection contract with the Village of Waterford and proceed with the Rochester and Tichigan fire companies.
Burns says the closed-session deliberations were illegal.
“We were just consistently being locked out of these meetings,” Burns said Tuesday. “I knew for sure the meeting (on Aug. 26) was a violation, absolutely.”
The Town Board cited a statute that allows closed session “for the purpose of conducting public business wherein competitive or bargaining reasons required closed session.”
Attorney General Josh Kaul cautioned in an open meetings compliance guide that the statute is “restrictive rather than expansive.” However, Kaul also cited a 2007 Court of Appeals decision that stated “portions of meetings” could be closed if those portions would have “revealed ... negotiation strategy” with private entities if conducted in open session.
Burns — who last week said he was considering launching a recall effort of Town Chairman Tom Hincz — was one of a group of about two dozen town residents who attended an Oct. 14 Town Board meeting to demand more of a say in the fire-contract discussions. Because Hincz has never allowed public comment pertaining to the fire contract, several residents spoke out last week to express disappointment and anger that the supervisors did not appear to be soliciting public input.
“To the best of my knowledge, we’ve never done anything illegal in our meetings,” Town Supervisor Teri Jendusa-Nicolai said. “Stuff like this is just making things worse. You’re creating a divide amongst people.”
Hincz did not return a call seeking comment.
‘They have to be transparent’
Burns said he hopes the Burlington Police Department investigation will “put a pretty fine point” to the fact that residents are not feeling heard.
“What I would like to see is that the board would be more transparent about the things we’re doing and know that the citizens are really watching right now,” Burns said. “I’m not looking for anybody to be crucified … they need to know that they have to be transparent about these things, and they have to let the public have their say. That’s what they’re elected to do.”
A forfeiture of $25 to $300 could be levied against each town supervisor if it is found they knowingly attended a meeting that violated open meetings law, according to Kaul’s guide. A court could also void action taken in an illegally closed meeting “if the court finds that the interest in enforcing the law outweighs any interest in maintaining the validity of the action,” the guide says.
Anderson did not respond Tuesday morning or early afternoon to a call or email asking for a copy of his department’s report, or for a summary of the report’s findings. District Attorney Tricia Hanson did not respond to an email asking when she could be expected to make a decision.
