Town of Waterford Board cleared in closed session investigation

TOWN OF WATERFORD — The Town of Waterford Board has been cleared of violating open meeting laws after a complaint by a town resident, according to a written decision by Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson.
The investigation into the complaint, which was led by the Burlington Police Department to avoid a conflict of interest, stemmed from a complaint filed by town resident Scott Burns, who claimed that town supervisors violated open meeting laws on Aug. 26 by conducting contract negotiations with the fire company — a private corporation — during closed session.
After that closed session, town supervisors unanimously voted to cancel the town’s fire protection contract with the Village of Waterford and proceed with the Rochester and Tichigan fire companies.
In a Nov. 15 letter addressed to Burns, Hanson writes: “Sgt. Jones of the Burlington Police Department conducted the investigation based on the information you provided him and did not evidence that the board violated the open meetings law in Chapter 19 of the Wisconsin Statutes. The closed sessions were properly noticed and were closed for a permissible purpose.”
Burns said that he is surprised by Hanson’s decision.
“I guess that is her ruling, and that is why we asked to have it looked at,” Burns said. “I’m surprised by that because the town held closed sessions with Tichigan and Rochester (fire companies), which are private entities, and that is strictly forbidden. The law is very clear about that.”
One person not surprised by the decision was Waterford Town Chairman Tom Hincz, who said he knew that the board had done everything by the book.
“We have always done things correctly,” Hincz said.
Town Supervisor Teri Jendusa-Nicolai agreed and was thankful for the decision.
“We knew all along we weren’t doing anything wrong,” Jendusa-Nicolai said. “I was actually waiting with bated breath for this to come out.”
Village vs. town
The tension between the Village and Town of Waterford has reached a boiling point, and Jendusa-Nicolai said that turmoil began with the discussion of boundaries, boundary agreements and annexation of the town by the village.
“I feel that it’s just part of the whole mentality of ‘Let’s bring down the Town,’ honestly,” Jendusa-Nicolai said. “We are being questioned about everything that we are doing.”
Hincz believes that this investigation was meant to make the Town of Waterford look bad.
“This was an attempt by the (Waterford) village administrator to, I guess, go fishing,” Hincz said.
Jendusa-Nicolai said that while she understands that some residents may have felt as though decisions were being made without their input, they did not attend regularly scheduled, open meetings leading up to the closed session.
“People should be heard, but there is a protocol for that,” Jendusa-Nicolai said. “There were other meetings they could have been at to discuss their comments, questions and concerns.”
Hincz said he does not believe Hanson’s decision would ease any tension between the Town and Village.
“It’s gotten almost like a 10-year-old throwing a tantrum,” Hincz said. “I keep my mouth shut and handle business.”
In the past, Burns has said that he was considering launching a recall effort against Hincz. On Saturday, Burns said he had no comment as to whether he would pursue that.