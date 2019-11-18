Town of Waterford Board cleared in closed session investigation

One person not surprised by the decision was Waterford Town Chairman Tom Hincz, who said he knew that the board had done everything by the book.

“We have always done things correctly,” Hincz said.

Town Supervisor Teri Jendusa-Nicolai agreed and was thankful for the decision.

“We knew all along we weren’t doing anything wrong,” Jendusa-Nicolai said. “I was actually waiting with bated breath for this to come out.”

Village vs. town

The tension between the Village and Town of Waterford has reached a boiling point, and Jendusa-Nicolai said that turmoil began with the discussion of boundaries, boundary agreements and annexation of the town by the village.

“I feel that it’s just part of the whole mentality of ‘Let’s bring down the Town,’ honestly,” Jendusa-Nicolai said. “We are being questioned about everything that we are doing.”

Hincz believes that this investigation was meant to make the Town of Waterford look bad.

“This was an attempt by the (Waterford) village administrator to, I guess, go fishing,” Hincz said.