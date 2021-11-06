Town of Norway police chief stepping down after 23 years

TOWN OF NORWAY — The town police department is getting ready for a changing of the guard.
Police Chief John Hanrahan is retiring after 23 years on the job, and Sgt. Jon Schulteis is moving up to take over leadership of the department.
The change is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 18, when Hanrahan steps aside as chief.
Hanrahan declined to comment on his retirement except to say that he is grateful for the opportunity to have served the people of Norway, a town of 8,000 in western Racine County.
“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and entering the next period of my life humbly and without any fanfare,” he said in an email.
Town Chairwoman Jean Jacobson said the police chief has served Norway well and should feel proud of what he accomplished here. Under his leadership, the police officers developed a camaraderie that has contributed to excellent public service, Jacobson said.
“He ran a very tight ship and took care of business in a very professional way,” she said.
The town’s police department is a part-time operation, so many officers hold other jobs elsewhere in law enforcement. Hanrahan is chief deputy of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, while Schulteis works as a sheriff’s deputy.
Schulteis, who has been a Norway officer for many years, could not be reached for comment.
The town police commission in September approved promoting Schulteis to the chief’s position as soon as Hanrahan steps down.
Commissioner Sharon Adamczyk said Schulteis was qualified for the job; he was the only person to apply and the only person interviewed.
“We look forward to working with him,” Adamczyk said.
The police chief position pays $35.93 an hour for about 22 hours a week, or $41,000 a year.
The department operates on a yearly budget of $287,000, with a staff of eight to 12 part-time officers. The second-ranking Lt. Matthew Johnson is also the full-time police chief in Waterford.
Town Administrator Tom Kramer said he has appreciated Hanrahan’s service to the town, especially considering Hanrahan’s vast knowledge of law enforcement.
“He runs a very good department,” Kramer said.
Jacobson and Kramer both voiced confidence in Schulteis’ ability to step into the chief’s position.
Jacobson called the sergeant “an excellent choice,” while Kramer said he feels certain that the police department will enjoy a smooth transition in leadership.
Of the new chief, Kramer said, “He’s a very thorough guy, a hard worker.”