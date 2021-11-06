Town of Norway police chief stepping down after 23 years

TOWN OF NORWAY — The town police department is getting ready for a changing of the guard.

Police Chief John Hanrahan is retiring after 23 years on the job, and Sgt. Jon Schulteis is moving up to take over leadership of the department.

The change is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 18, when Hanrahan steps aside as chief.

Hanrahan declined to comment on his retirement except to say that he is grateful for the opportunity to have served the people of Norway, a town of 8,000 in western Racine County.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and entering the next period of my life humbly and without any fanfare,” he said in an email.

Town Chairwoman Jean Jacobson said the police chief has served Norway well and should feel proud of what he accomplished here. Under his leadership, the police officers developed a camaraderie that has contributed to excellent public service, Jacobson said.

“He ran a very tight ship and took care of business in a very professional way,” she said.