Town of Norway neighborhood dubs fallen evergreen a 'COVID Christmas' tree

Nearby hardware store owner Andy Scholbe, who donated lights for the COVID Christmas tree, said the oddball holiday exhibition started out as a joke, then morphed into a genuine effort to boost people's spirits.

"It turned a terrible year into a feel-good story," Scholbe said.

How it came to be

The evergreen tree came crashing down on the night of Nov. 10 during a violent thunderstorm that knocked out power in the Wind Lake area. When the sun came up the next day, residents saw that the towering pine tree had been uprooted in Dittman's front yard.

Dean Shallow, a friend who lives about a mile away, said the sight of the dead tree laying on its back seemed symbolic for a holiday season that is taking place under the shadow of COVID-19.

"I said, 'We've got to do something with this tree,' " Shallow recalled. "This is just the most perfect thing."

Dittman agreed to leave the tree where it fell over and to let it become a statement for the neighborhood.