You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town of Norway man accused of drugged driving in car vs. home crash
1 comment

Town of Norway man accused of drugged driving in car vs. home crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Town of Norway crash

TOWN OF NORWAY — A Norway man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a home on the west end of the county while reportedly under the influence of drugs. 

At 1:26 a.m. Thursday, Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 7600 block of West View Drive for a car vs. home crash, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle resting against the front of the house. The front exterior wall of the house was pushed in and had some structural damage. There was a 16-year-old boy in the bedroom where the car struck. Neither the teen nor the home's other occupants were injured.

The vehicle's driver and only occupant was identified as 38-year-old Benjamin Brovold, of Norway, who was uninjured. Speed and drugs appeared to be contributing factors in the crash. 

Brovold was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, operating with a restricted controlled substance, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and inattentive driving.  

+1 
Benjamin Brovold

Brovold
1 comment
0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News