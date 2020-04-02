Town of Norway man accused of drugged driving in car vs. home crash

TOWN OF NORWAY — A Norway man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a home on the west end of the county while reportedly under the influence of drugs.
At 1:26 a.m. Thursday, Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 7600 block of West View Drive for a car vs. home crash, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle resting against the front of the house. The front exterior wall of the house was pushed in and had some structural damage. There was a 16-year-old boy in the bedroom where the car struck. Neither the teen nor the home's other occupants were injured.
The vehicle's driver and only occupant was identified as 38-year-old Benjamin Brovold, of Norway, who was uninjured. Speed and drugs appeared to be contributing factors in the crash.
Brovold was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, operating with a restricted controlled substance, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and inattentive driving.
