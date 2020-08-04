Town of Norway farmer talks COVID challenges due to price fluctuations

The Malchines, who harvest soy beans and corn, work together during harvest time, which they say generally involves 14-18 hours a day for about five weeks. Mike operates the combine harvesting the grains while Kevin drives the trucks transporting the grains where they need to go for storage or transport. They have experienced fluctuation in corn prices due to ethanol prices, which they say have fallen back to the prices that were being seen in the 80s.

“We can probably get around three bucks and we got three bucks in the 80s when that (equipment) didn’t cost half a million dollars a piece,” Kevin said.

Malchine Farms, which has been in operation since 1854, is a cash-crop operation which is owned and operated by Kevin along with Mike Malchine, though they were in the dairy business until 1995.

“It was either go big or go home, “ Mike said, referencing the change.

Thanks to new equipment, Kevin said farmers are able to be much more efficient and environmentally conscious.

During the tour, Kevin pulled out an iPad and an app connected to some of the farm equipment. The app showed GPS renderings of a field of a yield map that shows just how much of the field the combine had worked on.