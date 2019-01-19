TOWN OF BURLINGTON — After a year of research into incorporation, Town of Burlington officials plan on sharing what they have learned so far and ask residents if they should continue looking into the town becoming a village.
Last year in April, Town Board Supervisor Barb Ruud and resident Dennis Janis proposed forming a citizen committee to research whether the town could incorporate and what the costs and benefits would be.
A presentation on their findings is scheduled to take place on Feb. 28 at the Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road. Then, on the town's spring election ballot on April 2, will be the question, "Should the Town of Burlington continue to explore the idea of becoming a village?"
The outcome will have no immediate effect: a "yes" vote does not necessarily mean that the town will pursue incorporation but is telling the board that the taxpayers are interested in learning more.
"The referendum is to give some guidance to us folks on the Town Board," said town Supervisor Jeff Lang. "My promise has always been to the taxpayers that I’ll get them the facts then abide by their decision."
In addition to the information session on Feb. 28, an area high school student is building a website for extra credit that will include information from the presentation.
The study was sparked by the City of Burlington's plans to annex about 75 acres of the town's land for expansion of the Burlington Manufacturing and Office Park on Black Hawk Drive, west of Highway 83. Over the years, the town has lost several large parcels to the city, mostly industrial sites along Highway 83 and also now-commercial areas along Milwaukee Avenue.
Similar concerns about city encroachment prompted a 2000 referendum that Ruud championed to have the Bohners Lake neighborhood in the far southwest corner of the town incorporate as a village. Due in large part to the expense of becoming a village, that initiative was overwhelmingly voted down, 762-47.
Recent incorporations
Meanwhile, the town's neighbors to the east in Dover have also begun talking about looking into incorporation, which would give the municipal government more powers and protect the community's borders.
The last Racine County town to incorporate as a village was Yorkville in 2018. Yorkville was given special permission from the state Legislature to hold a vote on incorporation, even though the town did not meet state population density requirements, in light of the massive Foxconn development in neighboring Mount Pleasant.
During this century the former towns of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia incorporated into villages (in 2003 and 2005 respectively) and the town and village of Rochester merged into a single municipality in 2008.
