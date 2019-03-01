TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The outcome of next month’s advisory referendum in the Town of Burlington is expected to help lay the groundwork in determining whether municipal officials should pursue incorporating the town into a village.
For the past year, a volunteer-driven Town-Village Work Group has been meeting to explore the logistics and possible benefits of solidifying the current town boundaries and staving off further annexations into the City of Burlington.
Town Supervisor Jeff Lang was on hand at an informational open house-style meeting Thursday at the Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, to answer questions about the rationale behind the effort.
Lang is one of the members on the information work group, whose membership has ranged from six to 11 town residents over the past year, he said.
Throughout the Town Board meeting room, maps of the current municipal boundaries were posted. Also prominently displayed were signs stating that the City of Burlington cannot take land from the town outright. Property owners who have land contiguous to the city boundaries have to request annexation.
Town residents who head to the polls will have an opportunity to answer a yes/no question on the April 2 ballot: “Shall the town continue to explore becoming a village?” The ballot item is nonbinding.
Even if there is a resounding “yes” vote, Lang emphasized, it does not mean a journey to incorporation is a lock for the town, which has an estimated population of 6,558 residents, according to unofficial 2017 Census figures.
“I want the votes to guide us,” Lang said of the Town Board’s next course of action.
‘What’s in it for us?’
Several residents trickled into the Town Hall Thursday evening to ask Lang questions about the incorporation proposal.
When asked to sum up what he has been hearing from residents, in terms of questions and concerns, Lang said, “They want to know, ‘What’s in it for us?’ ”
Infrastructure — particularly water and sewer utility service — is one of the largest issues facing the Town of Burlington, which is a similar scenario in towns elsewhere in Wisconsin. The town already has its own highway and fire departments as well as police services; it receives ambulance service from the agency that serves both the city and town of Burlington.
“If we want to stay a town, and we want to keep things from going into the city, we have to keep people from wanting to go into the city,” Lang said. “I don’t know how we do that.”
Most of the property owners — residential and commercial — who have seceded and sought annexation into the city have done so for water and sewer service. The current town, as an eventual village, could form its own utility, Lang said, though there are more questions than answers about such a prospect at this point.
“We’d rather keep the town together, rather than pick, pick, pick,” he said. “Is there a way we can economically start a small municipal water system?”
Lang said he and others on the work group are still in the information-gathering phase. To date, he said, no taxpayer funds have been spent in the exploration process.
Incorporation is a complex process, Lang said, unless there are special circumstances. Nearby Yorkville, for example, was able to seamlessly transition from town to village last spring because of a special provision under state statute related to Foxconn, which is building its manufacturing and research campus just across Interstate 94 from Yorkville.
Town of Raymond residents have a similar binding incorporation referendum on the April ballot, a provision also made possible by the Foxconn legislation.
“We’re not done investigating,” Lang said.
The work group has established a website, tbtvwg.com, and Lang said he and other volunteers will be posting information to it throughout March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.