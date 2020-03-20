Town of Burlington closes Town Hall except for early voters

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Burlington is limiting public access to Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.

In a press statement released on Friday, town officials said Town Hall will be closed to the general public with some very limited exceptions. For services that cannot be done online, by phone or through the township's dropbox at the Town Hall, an appointment may be scheduled if necessary.

Town Hall will also be open for in-person absentee voting, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 through April 3. However, officials are strongly encouraging people to request absentee ballots so they can vote from home.

The town's police services will continue to run at full capacity as will the Fire Department, though the Fire Department's Town Hall, Bohners Lake and Cedar Park stations are closed to the general public. The Highway Department will be running on a limited capacity which will include any emergency work but no new road projects in the coming weeks.

Anyone with questions or who need accommodations should contact the Town Hall at 262-763-3070.

