Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Food trucks, flea markets and live music are coming this summer to the Rustic Barrel.

The antique store and artisan mall at 7135 McHenry St. is adding attractions and inviting patrons to experience the store in new ways.

“We’re trying to make it a destination place where you can spend some time,” owner Dan Wilburth said.

Wilburth moved the Rustic Barrel to the Town of Burlington last year after three years in Downtown Burlington. He then faced a difficult road construction project last summer on McHenry Street, also known as Highway P.

Now that the roadwork is finished and summer weather is approaching, the Rustic Barrel is branching out.

The business is adding Food Truck Night from 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, with three to five trucks serving patrons in the parking lot. The new food attraction began May 24.

Live music performers will join the food truck rally.

A flea market also is planned monthly, starting May 28, with 20 to 25 vendors expected to offer new products and services. The flea market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other scheduled dates for the flea market are June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.

Wilburth plans to have food vendors and live music during the flea market. For the first flea market, Stu the Piano Guy is scheduled to perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Later this summer, the Rustic Barrel also plans to introduce a new indoor attraction in a pantry filled with unique food items for purchase.

Wilburth said the antique store is enjoying improved traffic flow and customer experiences now that the road construction is done.

“It’s much better,” he said.

Throwback photos: Vintage holiday postcards from Wisconsin's past "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year" - ca. 1900 "With loving Christmas greetings" - ca. 1896 "With the 'eason's greetings" - ca. 1890 "Wishing you a happy New Year" - 1908 Santa's truck - 1909 "A Yuletide Greeting" - ca. 1913 "And I hope that you are booked for a happy New Year" - ca. 1930 Art deco Christmas poem - 1919