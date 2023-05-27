Gift this article
TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Food trucks, flea markets and live music are coming this summer to the Rustic Barrel.
The antique store and artisan mall at 7135 McHenry St. is adding attractions and inviting patrons to experience the store in new ways.
“We’re trying to make it a destination place where you can spend some time,” owner Dan Wilburth said.
Wilburth moved the Rustic Barrel to the Town of Burlington last year after three years in Downtown Burlington. He then faced a
difficult road construction project last summer on McHenry Street, also known as Highway P.
Now that the roadwork is finished and summer weather is approaching,
the Rustic Barrel is branching out.
The business is adding Food Truck Night from 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, with three to five trucks serving patrons in the parking lot. The new food attraction began May 24.
Live music performers will join the food truck rally.
A flea market also is planned monthly, starting May 28, with 20 to 25 vendors expected to offer new products and services. The flea market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other scheduled dates for the flea market are June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.
Wilburth plans to have food vendors and live music during the flea market. For the first flea market, Stu the Piano Guy is scheduled to perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Later this summer, the Rustic Barrel also plans to introduce a new indoor attraction in a pantry filled with unique food items for purchase.
Wilburth said the antique store is enjoying improved traffic flow and customer experiences now that the road construction is done.
“It’s much better,” he said.
Throwback photos: Vintage holiday postcards from Wisconsin's past
"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year" - ca. 1900
The original card was printed ca. 1900 and edged with a soft, short fringe. At the time flowers and other symbols of spring were popular decorations for cards.
Wisconsin Historical Society, image ID 135660
"With loving Christmas greetings" - ca. 1896
The original card was printed in Berlin, ca. 1896. Brightly colored flowers and metallic gold printing were popular elements of cards from this time.
Wisconsin Historical Society, image ID 135651
"With the 'eason's greetings" - ca. 1890
This New Year's greeting was made by S. Hildesheimer & Co., an English card maker based out of London. This design was made ca. 1890, edged in bright blue fringe and included a small cord so the card could be hung on the wall.
Wisconsin Historical Society, image ID
"Wishing you a happy New Year" - 1908
The original card was printed 110 years ago to ring in the New year in 1908. The embossed postcards was originally printed in Saxony, Germany, but was purchased and sent from New York.
Wisconsin Historical Society, image ID 135744
Santa's truck - 1909
The original card was printed in Germany in 1909. It is a chromolithograph postcard that was sent to a recipient in Madison from a friend in Los Angeles.
Wisconsin Historical Society, image ID 85001
"A Yuletide Greeting" - ca. 1913
The original card was printed ca. 1913. It was never mailed but hand delivered "To George From Mother."
Wisconsin Historical Society, image ID 135654
"And I hope that you are booked for a happy New Year" - ca. 1930
The original card was printed ca. 1930 by an unknown card maker. The back of the card is signed in a childish handwriting "Geraldine."
Wisconsin Historical Society, image ID 135645
Art deco Christmas poem - 1919
The original card was printed by the A.M. Davis Company, Boston, in 1919. The art deco style of the time comes through in the design elements surrounding the poem.
Wisconsin Historical Society, image ID 135657
